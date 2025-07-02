As the historic Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling Festival approaches, two of Türkiye’s most seasoned wrestlers are eyeing a triumphant return to form – one in pursuit of gold once again, the other determined to silence years of doubt.

Orhan Okulu, a two-time “başpehlivan” champion, says he feels closer than ever to the dominant days that saw him wear the coveted golden belt.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, Okulu declared he had recaptured the weight, discipline and confidence that fueled his previous title runs.

“This year, I’m in the same shape I was when I won the belt,” Okulu told Anadolu Agency (AA). “Others may have a weight advantage, but at Kırkpınar, endurance is everything.”

The 37-year-old veteran has built his preparation on a grueling winter schedule, training six days a week and sharpening his conditioning through a packed league season, where he claimed two first-place finishes and one runner-up spot. Now, he says, it’s time to rest and focus.

"Kırkpınar matches can stretch to two hours,” he noted. “You need legs, lungs and laser focus. This arena doesn’t forgive mistakes.”

In past editions, Okulu admitted, it was those very mistakes that cost him dearly. Injuries in recent years disrupted his momentum, but this time, he enters fully fit and spiritually centered, relying on ritual, prayer and poise.

“Even a tiny injury, something at your fingertip, can stop you from wrestling,” he said. “I wish a clean, injury-free Kırkpınar for all of us.”

On the other side of the spectrum stands Furkan Durmuş Altın – rejuvenated, refocused and physically transformed.

Transferring this year to Muratpaşa Municipality, the once-criticized pehlivan has slimmed down and retooled his entire game under the guidance of coach Kemal Yılmaz and trained alongside none other than Orhan Okulu.

“I used to be called slow, overweight, past my prime,” Altın said. “But now I’ve dropped to my former division weight. I’m back in my old body – fitter, faster, stronger.”

For Altın, the changes haven’t just been physical. The 2024-25 off-season brought intense self-assessment. His team corrected technical flaws, revamped his conditioning regime, and redesigned his tactical approach. The result? A wrestler eager for the canvas and unbothered by who stands across from him.

“I don’t fear anyone,” he said. “Whatever is written for us, we’ll meet it on the field.”

Altın also emphasized his spiritual readiness, keeping to long-standing rituals like visiting the Selimiye Mosque for prayer on Thursdays and Fridays. “Just stepping into Edirne gives you goosebumps,” he said. “Now we wait for the moment.”