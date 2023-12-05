In Türkiye, the journey from the inception of para-swimming to becoming a discipline that earns medals at the Olympics has been nothing short of remarkable.

With a relatively short span, para-swimming has transformed into one of the most captivating and widely participated sports globally, spanning around 100 countries and consistently featuring in the Paralympic Games.

The essence of para-swimming lies in providing a platform for para-athletes to showcase their talents, boost their confidence and foster social connections.

Open to all male and female athletes with suitable impairments, competitions cover a range of styles, including backstroke, breaststroke, butterfly, freestyle, individual medley and relay events.

Opportunities to participate in para-swimming extend to major events such as the Paralympic Games held every four years, biennial World Championships and championships taking place every two to four years.

Pioneering moments

Para-swimming made its debut in Türkiye 31 years ago, with national athlete Mehmet Gürkan marking a historic moment in 1992.

Competing in three different categories at the Barcelona Olympics, Gürkan became the first Turkish athlete to represent the country in para-swimming at the Paralympic Games.

Fast forward 29 years, and Türkiye clinched its first medal in para-swimming at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games, albeit delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sevilay Öztürk, a national para swimmer, secured a bronze medal in the S5 50-meter backstroke final with a time of 43.48 seconds.

Türkiye's Sevilay Öztürk (R) and Sümeyye Boyacı wait for the start of the Women's 50-meter Freestyle S5 heat during Day 1 of the World Para Swimming Allianz Championships at The London Aquatic Centre, London, U.K., Sept. 9, 2023. (Getty Images Photo)

Öztürk's achievements extend beyond Tokyo 2020, including silver in the 50-meter butterfly at the 2018 European Championships in Ireland, bronze at the 2019 World Championships in the U.K., and silver in the 50-meter backstroke and 50-meter butterfly, along with bronze in the 50-meter and 100-meter freestyle at the 2021 European Championships in Portugal.

Beytullah Eroğlu, another standout athlete, claimed a gold medal in the 50-meter butterfly at the 2017 World Championships in Mexico.

Eroğlu also secured bronze in the 50-meter backstroke at the 2017 and 2015 World Championships in Mexico and Scotland, respectively.

Adding to his biography, he earned bronze in the 50-meter butterfly at the 2018 European Championships in Ireland.

Türkiye's Sevilay Öztürk competes in the Women's 200-meter Freestyle-S5 final on Day 1 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre, Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 25, 2021. (Getty Images Photo)

Sümeyye Boyacı's remarkable journey includes gold in the 50m backstroke, bronze in the 50m butterfly at the 2018 European Championships in Ireland and silver in the 50-meter backstroke at the 2019 World Championships in the U.K.

Her success continued in 2021 with silver in the 200-meter freestyle and bronze in the 100-meter freestyle at the European Championships in Portugal.

Boyacı secured gold in the 50-meter backstroke at the 2021 World Championships in Portugal and bronze at the 2022 World Championships in the U.K.

As Türkiye looks ahead to the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games, the representation in para-swimming will feature four accomplished athletes.

Olympics exploits

The roots of para-swimming trace back to the 1960 Rome Olympic Games, where 77 swimmers with spinal cord injuries from 15 countries competed for 62 medals.

Disciplines included backstroke, breaststroke, freestyle and individual medley, with the longest distance swum being 50 meters.

The 1976 Toronto Paralympic Games witnessed the inclusion of amputee and visually impaired athletes in para-swimming.

Globally, para-swimming caters to three impairment groups: physical, intellectual and visual.

The classification system uses "S" or "SB" codes and numbers to designate sports classes, while letter codes indicate styles and numbers specify sports classes.

The journey of para-swimming in Türkiye exemplifies not just athletic achievements, but a commitment to inclusivity and empowerment, fostering a new era where para-athletes shine on the world stage.