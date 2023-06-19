Eleven-year-old prodigy Kerem Gündoğdu, hailing from Ordu, emerges as a formidable presence in the judo world, propelled by an unyielding drive to replicate his grandfather's athletic prowess and conquer the global stage.

Kerem's journey in sports began at the tender age of 4, under the careful guidance of his supportive family, in Altınordu.

Two years ago, on the recommendation of his grandfather, Hasan Imamoğlu, Kerem delved into the art of judo, which soon became his passion.

Displaying an extraordinary aptitude, Kerem rapidly honed his skills and emerged triumphant in several local competitions held in Ordu and Bayburt, securing the coveted first-place position on three separate occasions.

Undoubtedly, his remarkable progress earned him a well-deserved spot in the School Sports Junior Judo Türkiye Championship, held in Uşak on June 13-14.

Kerem's exceptional performance in the 26 kg. category placed him third in the entire country.

Having a grandfather like Hasan Imamoglu, who achieved second place in the 2007 Masters Judo World Championship, third place in the 2005 Masters Judo European Championship and clinched the gold medal in the 2006 Veterans World Freestyle Wrestling Championships, Kerem proudly carries on the family legacy.

As a member of the Ordu Metropolitan Municipality, he trains in the gymnasium of Atatürk Middle School.

In an exclusive interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), young Kerem Gündoğdu revealed that his sporting journey initially began with swimming at 4, after which he dabbled in various disciplines such as archery, gymnastics and athletics.

It was his grandfather's background in European and world championships that introduced him to the world of judo.

With infectious enthusiasm, Kerem expressed his profound love for sports and judo in particular, exclaiming his sheer joy and pride in achieving recognition in the Türkiye Junior Judo School Sports tournament.

His father, Ibrahim Gündoğdu, who is a trainer for the Boxing National Team, proudly acknowledged his son's remarkable progress in judo.

He also shared the unfortunate news of Kerem's grandfather's demise, a retired academic, a mere month and a half ago.

Kerem owes his rapid development in judo to the teachings and influence of his revered grandfather, whose other students have achieved great success in Europe, the world, and even the Olympics.

Grateful for the legacy he inherits, Kerem walks the path paved by both his grandfather and his respected mentors, filling his family with immense happiness and pride.

They eagerly anticipate his future triumphs, not only in the realm of sports but also in his educational pursuits, both in Türkiye and on the global stage.

Judo coach Hülya Şenyurt, noting the familial inclination toward sports displayed by Kerem's father and grandfather, expressed her admiration for the young athlete's profound love for judo.

She emphasized that judo is an incredibly demanding discipline, requiring not only physical prowess but also mental agility. Kerem's passion and dedication serve as an inspiration to all.

Echoing the sentiments of the entire coaching team, Alper Kombak, one of Kerem's judo coaches, shared their lofty aspirations for the gifted young athlete.

With unwavering determination, they strive for the podium finish in the Olympics and European competitions.

In fact, they dare to dream that Kerem Gündoğdu one day may become an Olympic champion.