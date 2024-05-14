Van, a city not traditionally associated with kickboxing, has produced a remarkable tale as local teachers unearthed the hidden talents of Nisanur Berge and Alim Yönten, propelling them to the cusp of national team glory at the Turkish Open WAKO World Cup.

Discovered through talent scouting initiatives within the city, 17-year-old Nisanur Berge and 19-year-old Alim Yönten embraced kickboxing, honing their skills to clinch victories in kickboxing championships.

Their journey culminated at the Turkish Kickboxing Championships held in Antalya on Jan. 22-29, where Berge secured the top spot in the women's 65 kg. category, while Yönten claimed victory in the men's 69 kg. category, earning them the right to compete in the Turkish Open WAKO World Cup in Istanbul on May 15-19.

Balancing their educational pursuits with rigorous training under coach Muhammed Hamza Kızılaslan, the dedicated kickboxers clock in five hours of training daily, aiming to amass the necessary points from these competitions to don the national team colors.

Reflecting on her journey, Nisanur Berge, discovered during a talent search in middle school, recounted starting with taekwondo before transitioning to kickboxing under her coach's guidance.

"In my first year of kickboxing, I became the Turkish champion and earned my spot in the World Cup. Training tirelessly, sometimes twice a day, I pushed myself to excel. I am thrilled to represent my country at the World Cup and am confident in giving my best performance," she shared with Anadolu Agency (AA).

Alim Yönten, introduced to sports at age 6 by his father, spent 13 years in taekwondo, achieving numerous accolades before delving into kickboxing under Coach Kızılaslan's mentorship.

"In my second year in this discipline, I ranked third in Türkiye. With perseverance, I continued my journey, becoming the national champion in January. Since then, with double daily sessions alongside our coach, we've prepared rigorously. I aim to achieve a significant result at the World Cup and fulfill my dream of representing my country," Yönten expressed.

Coach Muhammed Hamza Kızılaslan highlighted the challenges of nurturing kickboxing talent in Van but emphasized their dedication to the sport.

"Despite kickboxing not being widespread here, we strive to develop athletes. We encouraged talented individuals to pursue kickboxing for their future goals," he stated.

With both Berge and Yönten poised to compete for national team rankings at the Turkish Open WAKO World Cup after a robust preparation period since January, Coach Kızılaslan expressed optimism, aiming to bring home the World Cup championship to their city if fortune favors their efforts.