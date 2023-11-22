In a tale reminiscent of the legendary Rocky film series, Turkish boxer Fırat Arslan, fueled by the inspiration of the movies and undeterred by life's hardships, has clinched the World Heavyweight Boxing Championship for the second time at the age of 53.

The challenging journey of Fırat Arslan, born into a family of six in Germany with his father abandoning them at a young age, unfolded against the backdrop of resilience and determination.

Identifying with the Rocky series, Arslan initiated his boxing career alongside his brother, persisting even when his sibling chose a different path.

Disregarding skeptics who claimed he could not succeed, Arslan, driven by sheer determination, secured his first World Heavyweight Boxing Championship 19 years into his boxing journey, only to relinquish the title a year later.

Returning to training at 37, Arslan underwent a rigorous 15-year journey, culminating in an eight-week camp in Erzurum.

Participating in the championship held in Germany on Oct. 21, Arslan emerged victorious against Bosnian opponent Edin Puhalo, reclaiming the golden belt and experiencing the joy of securing the World Heavyweight Boxing Championship for the second time at the age of 53 – a feat considered challenging due to his age.

In an exclusive interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), Arslan revealed the hardships of his childhood, stating: "My late father left us when I was six years old. My late mother fought hard to support us with a small salary. We had a tough childhood."

Inspired by the poverty-stricken Rocky in the popular movies of the time, Arslan found solace and motivation, leading him to take up boxing.

Despite discouragement from those around him, including his brother, Arslan pursued his path, ultimately becoming a world champion.

Reflecting on his journey, Arslan expressed: "I became the world champion once again at the age of 53. God blessed me to break the world record as the oldest person in boxing."

Addressing the skepticism surrounding his abilities, Arslan asserted: "Great stories always require courage. I wanted to prove what a person can achieve if he works." Undeterred by age, he continued: "I can't thank you enough. It is a great pride for me to wave the Turkish flag and have our national anthem played."

Arslan, now retired from professional boxing, aspires to be an example for the youth, emphasizing the importance of belief, perseverance and the refusal to accept defeat.

His illustrious career concludes with a symbolic return to Erzurum for his final match preparation, showcasing the profound impact of determination and unwavering spirit.