Ronda Rousey’s long-awaited return to MMA delivered a major streaming milestone, drawing massive global audiences for Netflix and Most Valuable Promotions in a debut that blended nostalgia, star power and commercial impact.

The bout between Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano peaked at nearly 17 million global viewers on Netflix, with the three-fight main card averaging 12.4 million worldwide in Live+1 figures, according to Netflix and Most Valuable Promotions.

In the U.S., the main card averaged 9.3 million viewers and reached a peak of 11.6 million during the headline fight.

Inside the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, Rousey needed just 17 seconds to submit Carano with her trademark armbar, marking a swift and decisive return nearly a decade after her last MMA appearance.

Carano, returning after a 17-year absence from competition, was quickly overwhelmed in a matchup that had been positioned as a symbolic clash between two eras of women’s combat sports.

Gina Carano (C) and Ronda Rousey (L) pose after their featherweight bout during the main card fights of Netflix's Ronda Rousey vs Gina Carano at Intuit Dome, Inglewood, U.S., May 16, 2026. (EPA Photo)

The event, promoted by Most Valuable Promotions and co-founded by Jake Paul alongside Nakisa Bidarian, featured a high-profile undercard including bouts such as Nate Diaz vs. Mike Perry and Francis Ngannou vs. Philipe Lins.

The full card delivered multiple early finishes, reinforcing its appeal as a highlight-heavy launch for the promotion’s MMA ambitions.

In a statement, MVP leadership described the debut as a strong foundation for future growth, citing significant interest from investors, fighters and potential partners.

The company said it is evaluating long-term strategic options for MMA in partnership with Netflix, aiming to build a sustainable platform in the sport.

The numbers also underline Netflix’s accelerating push into live sports, with upcoming rights including the 2026 MLB Home Run Derby, selected NFL games, and the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The Rousey-Carano card marked one of the platform’s most-watched combat sports events to date and signaled growing appetite for marquee fight nights delivered directly to global streaming audiences.