The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) announced on Wednesday that gymnasts from Russia and Belarus will be allowed to compete as "individual neutral athletes" in sanctioned competitions beginning in 2024.

However, the final call on their participation in the Paris Games will be left in the hands of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The backdrop for this decision lies in the political turmoil that rocked both nations.

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Belarus' military support, Russian and Belarusian gymnasts have faced a ban since last year.

However, the FIG's executive committee has now granted them a chance to participate under strict conditions, emphasizing that they must be entirely independent of any involvement or association with their respective countries' federations or Olympic committees.

The FIG clarified that this ruling might encompass Olympic qualifying events, but the ultimate fate of Russian and Belarusian gymnasts in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games remains within the IOC's purview.

The federation took this opportunity to reaffirm its unwavering condemnation of the "senseless invasion" of Ukraine, vowing to impose severe consequences on any member of the international gymnastics community involved in or supporting war.

Addressing the decision, FIG President Morinari Watanabe expressed that by allowing Russian and Belarusian gymnasts to compete as neutral athletes, the federation upholds the rights of all athletes and conveys a powerful message to the world: Gymnastics seeks peace amid turbulent times.

The IOC has been actively encouraging sports governing bodies to enable some Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate as neutrals in international competitions, especially in Paris qualifying events.

Football and track and field have taken a strict stance, swiftly excluding teams and athletes from Russia upon the invasion of Ukraine, while Russia's attempt to qualify for the men's and women's World Cup in football was halted.

On the other hand, tennis and cycling have mostly allowed Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete as neutrals in individual events, albeit without their national identity.

The IOC, led by President Thomas Bach, has pointed to their success in this approach.

Bach emphasized that the conduct of athletes in international competitions will significantly influence the IOC's ultimate decision on Russian participation in the Paris Games.