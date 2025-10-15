World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka insists she still has room to improve “in literally everything,” and credits Novak Djokovic with helping her refine both her game and mindset.

The 27-year-old Belarusian, a four-time Grand Slam champion, spoke candidly about the challenges that accompanied her ascent, from public struggles on court to the relentless scrutiny of social media, and how these pressures have sharpened both her game and her perspective on life after tennis.

Sabalenka’s path to No. 1 has been anything but smooth. At the 2022 Australian Open, ranked No. 2 in the world, she found herself reduced to tears as her serve – normally one of her greatest weapons – betrayed her spectacularly.

“I couldn’t put one serve in. I was double-faulting 40 times...maybe that’s a sign I have to quit,” she recalled during an interview in Hong Kong.

But Sabalenka pushed through the despair. “When you’re close to giving up, that’s the moment you can turn things around. You just have to push,” she said.

Her perseverance paid off the following year, when she captured her first Grand Slam title in Melbourne and successfully defended it in 2024.

Known for her hard-hitting style, powerful serve, and mental fortitude, Sabalenka remains unrelenting in her pursuit of improvement.

“There’s always something to work on. You cannot stop,” she said, reflecting on advice from American great Andre Agassi. She highlighted specific areas for growth: approaching the net more often in singles, refining her strokes, and enhancing her all-around tactical awareness. “So many things I can get better at – shots, strokes, literally everything,” she said.

The scrutiny accompanying her success has been intense, particularly on social media.

Sabalenka acknowledged the challenge for young players, saying online criticism can “destroy you” if not managed carefully. Yet she maintains perspective, seeing her platform as an opportunity to inspire others. “I’m trying to do something big here...chasing my dreams, dedicating my life to something important,” she said.

A unique part of her recent development has been her friendship and training partnership with Novak Djokovic, the 24-time Grand Slam champion.

Practicing with Djokovic, she explained, pushes her physically and mentally, preparing her for the rigors of high-stakes matches.

“When I play against girls, I’m not getting tired physically because I practise with Novak,” she said.

After losing two finals this year, Sabalenka sought Djokovic’s guidance on mindset and preparation, using his advice to help secure the US Open title.

While her focus remains on tennis, Sabalenka has also begun contemplating life after her playing career.

She expressed interest in pursuing projects in fashion or health but admitted that transitioning out of the athlete’s bubble feels daunting.

“When we leave it, we realize there’s a lot to learn. For now, I’m too busy trying to get better as a player, but we’ll try to come up with something cool,” she said.