The fifth edition of the Presidential International Yacht Races, held under the auspices of the Turkish Presidency, will kick off in Istanbul on Oct. 26, leading to a grand finale on Republic Day, Oct. 29.

Organized by the Istanbul Offshore Yacht Racing Club (IAYYK) and supported by the Culture and Tourism Ministry, the Youth and Sports Ministry, the Istanbul Governorship, and the Turkish Sailing Federation, this prestigious event is sponsored by DHL Express, with Anadolu Agency (AA) serving as the global communication partner.

Race of 2 continents

The event, uniquely situated between two continents, offers a breathtaking racecourse in the Bosporus.

Competing teams will navigate through one of the world’s most challenging waterways, vying for the coveted Republic Cup.

Sailboats will color the Bosporus on Oct. 29, as competitors from across the globe honor Türkiye's founding father, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, and his comrades with a solemn moment of silence near Dolmabahçe Palace.

The race will mark the culmination of a series of competitive events, with the best-performing team being crowned the overall champion of the fifth Presidential International Yacht Race and awarded the prestigious Presidential Cup.

Yacht racers in action during the fourth edition of the Presidential International Yacht Races, Istanbul, Türkiye, Oct. 17, 2023. (Photo by Gülşah Durak Canbaba)

The award ceremony will align with Republic Day celebrations, making the event even more symbolic and patriotic.

'Blue Homeland'

The press conference, held at Fişekhane, drew the participation of key figures in Turkish yachting, including IAYYK President Ekrem Yemlihaoğlu, Turkish Sailing Federation President Özlem Akdurak, DHL Express Türkiye General Manager Volkan Demiroğlu, and IAYYK Sporting Director Engin Yuvaktaş.

Yemlihaoğlu emphasized the significance of Türkiye’s maritime heritage, saying, "As 29 October approaches, we must remember that many turning points in our history have occurred at sea. The ‘blue homeland’ we inherited came at great sacrifice. As in past years, we will once again pay tribute to Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, his comrades, and all our martyrs and veterans during the event. We aim to connect Turkish sailors with the people."

Global potential

Turkish Sailing Federation President Özlem Akdurak hailed the importance of the competition.

“We are celebrating the fifth anniversary of a meaningful event. The Presidential Yacht Races showcase Türkiye's geography and its potential as a global hub. I am confident that it will be a successful and enjoyable race, and I extend my gratitude to all participants,” she said.

DHL Express Türkiye General Manager Volkan Demiroğlu expressed his excitement.

“We are nearing the Republic Cup, and it is an event that resonates deeply with our company’s values. It’s an honor to support an international competition that brings sailors from around the world to Türkiye. I wish the best of luck to all competitors, and I thank everyone involved,” he said.

Fierce battle on Bosporus

Sporting Director Engin Yuvaktaş provided technical insights into the race, highlighting the start of the event with the “Mark Race” on Oct. 26.

“The highlight will be the battle for the cup on the Bosporus on October 29, where sailors will face a tough course. With stages in both Muğla and Istanbul, the team with the best overall performance will earn the title of ‘Presidential Yacht Race Champion,’” he said.

The thrilling event will close on a high note, with an award ceremony celebrating not only the best sailors but also the spirit of Republic Day, blending sportsmanship and national pride in a spectacular fashion.