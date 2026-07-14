American Scottie Scheffler arrives at Royal Birkdale this week aiming to end one of the British Open's longest-running trends by becoming the first player in 18 years to defend the Claret Jug successfully.

Ireland's Padraig Harrington was the last golfer to retain the title, winning back-to-back Opens, including at Royal Birkdale in 2008. Since then, the championship has crowned only first-time winners.

The last player to win multiple British Opens was South Africa's Ernie Els, who claimed his second Claret Jug at Royal Lytham & St. Annes in 2012. Since then, golf's oldest major has consistently produced new champions.

Scheffler and Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy headline the list of favorites to end that streak, although both arrive at Birkdale with lingering questions about their recent form.

Scheffler, the world's No. 1 player, delivered a dominant display of links golf last year, cruising to a four-shot victory at Royal Portrush to capture his fourth major championship and further cement his status as the man to beat.

The 30-year-old has not won since his first event of the season, and his preparation suffered a setback at last week's Scottish Open, where he missed his first cut in four years.

That early exit had one benefit, though, as Scheffler arrived at Birkdale earlier than expected to get a first look at a course he has never played.

McIlroy found himself caught up in a maelstrom at Royal Portrush last year, where his every step was followed by thousands of fans hoping he would win the title on his home links.

Huge galleries will follow him again beginning Thursday at Birkdale, where he finished tied for fourth behind dominant champion Jordan Spieth in 2017.

McIlroy, 37, completed the career Grand Slam by winning the Masters this year in a thriller but has played only sporadically since, focusing on spending more quality time away from the game.

Apart from one disappointing round at the Scottish Open, he has looked in fine form and will seek to win the Claret Jug for a second time after lifting it at nearby Royal Liverpool in 2014.

"I don't feel like it's too far away. There's definitely some positive signs," McIlroy said after closing with a 64 to finish seventh in Scotland.

Americans have won four of the last five British Opens, with Xander Schauffele winning at Royal Troon in 2024, Brian Harman at Royal Liverpool in 2023 and Collin Morikawa at Royal St. George's in 2021.

With the FIFA World Cup final on Sunday, English fans will head to the coast north of Liverpool hoping to be part of a memorable sporting day for the nation.

While England's football team chases its first World Cup title since 1966, the wait for an English British Open champion is even longer, dating to Nick Faldo's victory in 1992.

Leading the English challenge will be local favorite Tommy Fleetwood, who grew up next to the course in Southport and used to sneak onto it with his father to play a few holes as a youngster.

The ever-reliable Justin Rose also will be in the mix at the course where he first came to prominence by finishing fourth as an amateur in 1998, while Matt Fitzpatrick, who has won three times on the PGA Tour this year, and surprise PGA Championship winner Aaron Rai could also challenge to end the drought.

With Britain in the grip of its third heat wave of the summer, Royal Birkdale's par-70 layout has transformed from lush green to a straw-colored landscape, with firm fairways and punishing rough demanding accuracy off the tee.

Sunshine is expected to continue throughout the week, and stiff breezes blowing in from the Irish Sea across the dunes should ensure the 154th British Open presents a classic links golf challenge.