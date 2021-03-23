At least 100 people were injured, 20 seriously, when a crowded gallery collapsed at a sports event in the Suryapet district of Telangana, southern India on Monday.

Video footage from the scene shows the moment the stand filled with hundreds of spectators buckled.

According to Reuters, more than 3,000 spectators were in attendance at the Junior National Kabaddi Tournament.

The injured locals were carried out of harm's way. Those critically injured were transported to Hyderabad for treatment.

It is currently unknown what caused the stand to collapse.

Telangana state energy minister, Jagadish Reddy, who was to inaugurate the event in Suryapet, 137km east of Hyderabad, told the media “it was sheer luck that nobody died in the accident,” reported Indian news agency, Press Trust of India (PTI).