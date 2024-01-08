University of Health Sciences Department of Psychology lecturer Ömer Akgül has declared that a transformative Sports Psychology Certificate Course Program is set to commence on Jan. 27, organized by Kim Psychology.

Akgül asserted that the recent turmoil in football has brought to light critical gaps in psychology management across the sports industry.

Akgül, in a candid interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), emphasized the paramount importance of good mental health for all sports stakeholders.

Focusing on the tumultuous Super Cup final, initially scheduled in Saudi Arabia but eventually postponed, Akgül highlighted a cascade of psychological errors.

He lamented the absence of crisis management, anger control and effective communication, identifying these deficiencies as the root causes of the disturbance.

"We have witnessed a series of psychological mistakes – no crisis management, no anger management, communication breakdowns. Stress was left unmanaged, and problem-solving skills were lacking. This is a vivid illustration of the psychological landscape," Akgül said, stressing the urgent need for improved psychology within the sports industry.

Akgül underscored that despite the significant financial investments made in athletes' physical well-being, mental health often takes a backseat.

Referring to the Sports Psychology Certificate Program, he stated: "We opened a course, and to our surprise, only psychologists applied. However, understanding psychology is not exclusive to psychologists; players, coaches, managers – everyone involved in sports needs this knowledge. In the 21st century, people are the most crucial element in competition."

The seasoned sports editor lamented the repercussions of psychological shortcomings, emphasizing that even with substantial financial investments, managing the psychological aspect remains a challenge.

Akgül warned that neglecting psychology could render financial sanctions futile and result in a loss of valuable time and resources for the nation.

Turning his attention to recent incidents, he stressed the inseparable link between mental and physical health.

He urged for a shift in focus, advocating for increased investments in athletes' mental well-being.

The impending 70-hour certificate program on sports psychology, slated for Jan. 27, has gained support from the Turkish Football Federation and Portugal's Porto Club and Academy, known for their expertise in sports psychology.

Highlighting the recent incidents that led to league postponements, Akgül lamented the impact on Turkish sports, citing instances where team leaders failed to manage the psychology of their players, resulting in dire consequences beyond just lost points.

Akgül called for a comprehensive approach, stating that while clubs employ psychologists, their current numbers are insufficient.

He argued that all psychologists should undergo sports psychology training, focusing on teamwork, effective communication, problem-solving and time management.

In conclusion, Akgül emphasized that psychologists should be integral to all sports branches in Türkiye, with a particular emphasis on football.

He acknowledged the influence of fan reactions, affirming that football transcends the field, making it crucial for the TFF and clubs to take the lead in prioritizing mental health.

Akgül invited sports professionals and journalists connected to the sports community to partake in the upcoming course, promising a certificate from Porto's team upon completion of the rigorous 70-hour program.