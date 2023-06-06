Renowned U.S. sprinter Jim Hines, who etched his name in history as the first man to conquer the 100-meter race in under 10 seconds, has died at the age of 76.

Back in 1968, Hines achieved the unimaginable at the U.S. Championships when he shattered records with a hand-timed 9.9 seconds.

Just a short while later, at the 1968 Olympics held in Mexico City, Hines broke his own record, securing the gold medal while an electronic timer flashed an astonishing 9.95 seconds – an electrifying moment that still resonates within the annals of track and field history.

For nearly 15 years, Hines's record remained unassailable, a testament to his unparalleled speed and endurance.

It wasn't until 1983 that Calvin Smith, with a time of 9.93 seconds, finally managed to surpass Hines's remarkable achievement.

In fact, this incredible longevity in holding the men's 100-meter record makes Hines the longest-standing titleholder in the discipline since the International Amateur Athletic Foundation commenced record-keeping more than a century ago.

The somber news of Hines's passing was officially announced by World Athletics, prompting a wave of sadness and reflection across the athletic community.

World Athletics expressed profound grief, stating they are deeply saddened by the loss of such an iconic figure who left an indelible mark on the sport.

Paying homage to Hines, both the Olympics and USA Track and Field took to Twitter to share heartfelt tributes.

USA Track and Field captured the sentiment, proclaiming that the sport has lost a true legend.

Born in the state of Arkansas in 1946, Hines was raised in Oakland, California, where his journey to greatness began.

Though initially drawn to baseball, his natural talent for sprinting quickly emerged during his teenage years.

Attending Texas Southern University, Hines represented the Tigers track team, showcasing his extraordinary abilities on the national stage and eventually securing a spot in the Olympics.

Notably, Hines's triumphant moment at the Mexico Olympics extended beyond his individual achievement in the 100-meter race.

He was an integral member of the USA 4x100-meter relay team, which clinched a gold medal.

Following his illustrious sprinting career, Hines transitioned to the NFL, embarking on a new chapter in his sporting journey.

He spent three years in the league, leaving his mark on the field as a member of both the Miami Dolphins and the Kansas City Chiefs.