For the first time in FIVB Volleyball Nations League history, Türkiye’s women's volleyball team will play a leg of the tournament on home soil, as Istanbul’s Sinan Erdem Sports Hall hosts the second week of the 2025 campaign.

Coming off a flawless first week in China, the Sultans of the Net open their home stand against the Dominican Republic on Wednesday, aiming to strengthen their grip on a top-eight finish and keep their title hopes alive.

Strong start in China

Türkiye opened their 2025 VNL run with four wins from four matches, collecting 10 points and finishing third overall after Week 1.

The team secured a 3-1 win over France, swept Thailand 3-0, outlasted Poland in five sets, and came from behind to defeat hosts China 3-2.

This early success came despite a youthful squad, as several veterans were rested. Their return for the Istanbul leg promises to raise the team’s ceiling even higher.

High stakes in Istanbul

Eighteen teams are competing in this year’s VNL, with the top eight advancing to the finals.

Türkiye’s second-week schedule includes matches against the Dominican Republic (Wednesday), Canada (Thursday), South Korea (Saturday), and Brazil (Sunday).

All matches begin at 7:30 p.m. local time.

With tickets sold out and the Sinan Erdem crowd expected to be intense, Türkiye have a golden chance to build momentum at a critical stage.

Türkiye’s VNL track record

Since the tournament’s launch in 2018, Türkiye has consistently been among the top contenders:

2018: Silver medal

2019: Fourth place

2021: Bronze medal

2022: Fourth place

2023: Gold medal

2024: Quarterfinal finish

The 2023 title marked a historic breakthrough, and last year’s early exit has left the team with something to prove in 2025.

Star power returns

Head coach Daniele Santarelli will field a reinforced lineup in Istanbul.

Key players returning include Melissa Vargas, Ebrar Karakurt, Zehra Güneş, and Cansu Özbay.

Captain Eda Erdem remains sidelined for recovery, but the overall depth, featuring standouts like Simge Aköz and Hande Baladın, keeps Türkiye among the favorites.

From, coaches, players

At a press conference held on Tuesday, Santarelli said playing at home brings both energy and added responsibility.

“It’s a big opportunity, but also a challenge,” he noted. “We want to manage the pressure and perform at our best.”

Libero Simge Aköz called the homecoming special: “It’s been a long time since we played for the national team in Istanbul. We’re excited, and we’re ready to show our best.”

Opposing players, from Brazil, Canada, Belgium, South Korea, and the Dominican Republic, acknowledged Türkiye’s formidable form and the challenge of facing them in front of a passionate home crowd.

Key strengths, gaps

Türkiye boasts one of the most balanced squads in the tournament. Vargas and Karakurt lead the offense, while Zehra Güneş anchors the net.

The setting duo of Özbay and Elif Şahin brings tactical flexibility.

Defensive duties are shared by experienced liberos Aköz and Gizem Örge.

The primary concern is the absence of Erdem, which places pressure on younger middle blockers like Aslı Kalaç and Deniz Uyanık.

Upcoming matches against strong teams, particularly Brazil, will test the team’s cohesion and composure.

This marks the first time Istanbul is hosting VNL action. The Sinan Erdem Sports Hall’s capacity crowd will give Türkiye a true home-court advantage.

It’s a defining moment not just for the team, but for the visibility and support of women’s volleyball in Türkiye.