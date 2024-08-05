The Turkish women's national volleyball team will take on China on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Turkish time in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games quarterfinals.

The clash will unfold at the South Paris Arena, a prime venue in France's capital.

Having secured two wins and one loss in Pool C, the Sultans of the Net qualified for the quarterfinals as the group's second seed.

Their opponents, China, come into the match with an impressive Olympic pedigree: three gold, one silver, and two bronze medals.

The Chinese team advanced as the top seed from Pool A, where they triumphed over the USA, Serbia and France.

For Türkiye, this is a pivotal moment as they seek their first Olympic medal.

Should they overcome China, they will face the winner of the Italy-Serbia match in the semifinals.

In their most recent encounter, Türkiye fell 3-2 to China in a Nations League match on June 15.

However, the Sultans of the Net have reason for optimism, having defeated China 3-1 to win the Nations League championship in 2023.

During the group stage at Paris 2024, Türkiye outperformed the Netherlands and the Dominican Republic but lost to Italy. China, on the other hand, remained undefeated in Pool A.

This will be Türkiye's second consecutive appearance in the Olympic quarterfinals. In Tokyo 2020, they were knocked out by South Korea at the same stage.

The final standings of the volleyball world rankings have also been updated following the Türkiye's loss to Italy.

This defeat led to a significant drop in Türkiye’s ranking.

Turkish women's national volleyball team players react during the Paris Olympics Pool C match against Italy, Paris, France, Aug. 4, 2024. (Reuters Photo)

The Sultans of the Net saw their score plummet by 10.19 points, bringing their total to 362.15.

Meanwhile, Italy's victory boosted their score to 415.22, further solidifying their position as the world’s top team.

Copello and Akçam advance to repechage

Turkish athletes Yasmani Copello and Berke Akçam have advanced to the repechage in the men's 400-meter hurdles at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The qualifiers took place at the Stade de France.

Copello finished his heat in eighth place with a time of 50.72 seconds, while Akçam secured fifth place with a time of 49.48 seconds.

Both will compete in the repechage on Tuesday to secure a spot in the semifinals.

Arıcan finishes 5th

Turkish gymnast Ferhat Arıcan concluded his campaign in the men's parallel bars at the Paris 2024 Olympics with a fifth-place finish.

Competing at the Bercy Arena, Arıcan, who won bronze in Tokyo 2020, scored 15.100 points in the final.

The medals in the men's parallel bars went to China's Jingyuan Zou (gold, 16.200 points), Ukraine's Illia Kovtun (silver, 15.500 points) and Japan's Shinnosuke Oka (bronze, 15.300 points).