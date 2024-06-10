The Turkish Women's Volleyball National Team left for Hong Kong on Saturday as they gear up for the Women's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) final week.

Their schedule includes matches against Thailand on Wednesday, the Dominican Republic on Thursday, China on Saturday and a showdown with Brazil on Sunday.

Should the Sultans of the Net secure a spot in the VNL Finals, Bangkok, Thailand, will be their next destination.

Following the VNL, the team will enjoy a brief break before shifting their focus to the 2024 Paris Olympics, set to commence on July 26.

The Sultans of the Net are poised for the last hurdle before what promises to be a thrilling summer, reminiscent of their successes in 2023.

Coach Santarelli's strategy hinges on the exceptional talent of Melissa Vargas, who stands out as the team's top scorer with an impressive 187 points in the VNL so far.

Despite having less experienced options in the role of outside hitters, such as Aleksia Karutasu and Tutku Burcu Yüzgenç, Santarelli has chosen to utilize Ebrar Karakurt, deploying her on the court and occasionally shifting her to an outside hitter position to provide relief to Vargas.

This decision stems from Vargas' consistent improvement and her status as a "hot hand" in the games, ensuring her performance remains at its peak.

Vakıfbank's Cansu Özbay and Eczacıbaşı's Elif Şahin stand out as Türkiye's most effective passers at the moment.

Their ability to deliver the ball accurately to their teammates, even in challenging situations, highlights their exceptional skills.

While passers typically do not block as effectively as middle blockers or outside hitters, Özbay and Şahin have honed their skills through rigorous training, placing them at the top of their game.

Santarelli's unconventional decision to include three liberos – Simge Aköz, Gizem Örge and Ayça Aykaç – in the roster has garnered attention in the volleyball community.

Given the high risk of injury associated with the position, having multiple options ensures the team's stability.

Aköz's resilience is particularly notable, having played with a mask for six months due to a nose injury, earning her the nickname "Robyn" from Eczacıbaşı fans.

Aykaç, with her above-average height for a libero, has been strategically used on the court to provide rest for other players.

Despite criticism of this decision, suggesting that a libero could be replaced with a passer or hitter from the national pool, Santarelli stands by his choice.

Captain Eda Erdem remains the undisputed leader of the "Sultans of the Net," rallying the team with her spirited play, especially during challenging moments.

Her on-court performance, marked by impressive hits and blocks, embodies her experience and determination.

Erdem's ability to uplift the team's morale, evident in instances where her exceptional plays have turned the tide of a match after a series of losses, underscores her leadership both on and off the court.

Her commitment to continue playing volleyball until the age of 40 highlights her passion for the sport and her country.

As the VNL enters its final week and the team prepares for the upcoming finals and Olympics, Erdem's role will undoubtedly be crucial.

Zehra Güneş's absence from the last week of the VNL is a setback for the team.

Turkish volleyball fans hope she will recover in time for the Olympics, as her presence on the court has been instrumental in previous victories, particularly against the Brazilian defense.

Fenerbahçe's middle blocker Aslı Kalaç is expected to step in for Güneş, joining Erdem and Beyza Arıcı in her absence.

Güneş's supporters express confidence in her ability to overcome this setback, referring to her as the team's "wall" that will rebuild itself.

Türkiye's ascent to the top of the World Volleyball rankings has made them a target for rivals.

The upcoming match against China, which Türkiye defeated for the first time in the VNL, promises to be competitive, with players and fans eagerly anticipating a fierce contest.

Volleyball enjoys immense popularity in Thailand, and the match against Thailand is expected to be a festive affair, with fans from both sides showing support in a display of sportsmanship.

In volleyball, winning a set can be as significant as winning a match, as the outcome can affect global rankings.

The match against Brazil, ranked second in the world and in the VNL standings behind Poland, is highly anticipated.

Social media platforms have been abuzz with supporters from both countries engaging in friendly banter, setting the stage for a thrilling encounter.

Former Vakıfbank player Gabi Guamares and Thaisa, a key player for Brazil, will be eager to reclaim the top spot from Türkiye as a prelude to the Olympics.

However, the "Sultans of the Net" are determined to maintain their status as the world's best.