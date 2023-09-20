A relentless heat wave sent shock waves through the Sydney Marathon on Sunday, leaving a trail of distressed runners in its fiery wake.

A staggering 26 participants were rushed to the hospital, while roughly 40 others sought respite from heat exhaustion under the care of emergency services.

The furnace-like conditions gripping Australia's southeastern regions, including Sydney, highlight the severity of this spring heat wave, as declared by the National Weather Bureau.

Monday's forecast sends temperatures soaring, with a peak expected to reach a blistering 16 degrees Celsius (28.8 degrees Fahrenheit) above the typical September average.

This meteorological marvel has its roots in the vast expanse of Australia's outback interior, steadily intensifying over the weekend and showing no signs of relenting until Wednesday.

South Australia, Victoria and New South Wales are the main stages for this climatic spectacle, with the Bureau of Meteorology predicting the shattering of early spring records in the coming days.

This surge of heat in September has been labeled "very uncommon" by weather experts.

When seeking relief from the scorching embrace of this heat wave, patience is paramount, as the weather bureau emphasized that respite would not arrive until Wednesday and beyond when a robust cold front sweeps across the southeastern states.

Sydney's western reaches spiked at a sweltering 36 degrees Celsius (96.8 degrees Fahrenheit) on Monday before retreating to approximately 22 degrees Celsius by Thursday.

However, the heat wave is not just an endurance test for individuals; it has also raised the specter of wildfires, as numerous regions have been slapped with "high" fire danger ratings.

Authorities have been sending out urgent warnings to residents, urging them to ready themselves for the looming bushfire threat.

Currently, around 50 grass and bushfires are smoldering across New South Wales, though all are reported to be under control.

The forecast for Australia in the coming Southern Hemisphere spring and summer is marked by a sweltering prediction, exacerbated by the looming possibility of an El Nino event.

Weather experts have cautioned that the conditions could ripen for an El Nino development anywhere from September to November, potentially unleashing a barrage of extreme weather phenomena – from devastating wildfires to cyclones and unyielding droughts.

For Australians, the heightened bushfire risk casts a long shadow over the upcoming summer, bringing back memories of past infernos.

Just last week, Sydney was shrouded in a dense haze of smoke as firefighters conducted hazard reduction burns to fortify their defenses ahead of the impending bushfire season.

This scorching spring follows a winter marked by temperatures significantly above average, prompting scientists to sound the alarm on the escalating frequency and intensity of extreme weather events, including relentless heat waves.