A 14-year-old Syrian earthquake survivor, who experienced the devastation of war and displacement, has risen to become the reigning champion in the School Sports Türkiye Arm Wrestling Championship held in Kilis.

Emine Ahmed, hailing from Kilis, a province severely impacted by the Feb. 6 earthquake, has achieved remarkable success despite the challenges she has faced.

Competing against 302 athletes in the championship held in Kayseri from June 11-13, Emine emerged victorious as the Kilis champion in the 35kg category for the right arm.

Additionally, she secured the title of regional champion in the arm wrestling tournament held in Karaman, and ultimately claimed the Turkish Arm Wrestling Championship in Kayseri.

The young athlete, who used to train for 7-8 hours a day prior to the earthquake, adapted to her circumstances by practicing arm wrestling in the morning as a shepherd alongside her father, during school hours, and in the evening with her family.

Expressing her emotional response, Emine Ahmed's mother, Döne Ahmed, revealed the journey of their family as war forced them to flee Syria and seek refuge in Türkiye.

"There was war in Syria, and I brought my daughters to Türkiye. Fortunately, the people in this village opened their doors to me and my children. My first child was Emine and my relatives and neighbors pressured me, questioning why I did not have a boy. Although I suffered silently and faced depression, I chose to remain resilient. We experienced war, we ended up on the streets, and then an earthquake struck, leaving us in tents. But through it all, Emine has been both my son and daughter. Her coach, Erdem, spoke to me about her potential in arm wrestling. My daughter became a champion. May God bless her. Despite my relatives' belief that girls would achieve nothing and should either work or get married, my daughter has assisted me at work, excelled in school and triumphed as an arm wrestling champion. She has proven them all wrong, and I hold my head high because of her. When I learned about her championship, tears of joy streamed down my face. Many of my relatives, who did not care for me because I gave birth to a girl, reached out and inquired about the news. They asked if Emine had become a champion, and I responded by telling them to pray. My daughter became a champion, and I sat down overwhelmed with joy and wept," she shared.

Sami Ahmed, Emine's father, who feels an immense sense of pride thanks to his daughter, expressed his gratitude.

"I may not have a son, but I am immensely proud because God has blessed me with a daughter like Emine. She has lifted our spirits and made us proud. As a shepherd, I earn our livelihood, and thankfully, I have been able to provide all forms of support to my daughter. With God's permission, I have offered my assistance whenever necessary. While some of our relatives excluded us due to the absence of a son, I still have a champion daughter," he said.

Emine Ahmed, who dedicates herself to rigorous training sessions, shared her daily routine and unwavering determination.

Syrian arm wrestler Emine Ahmed shows off her skills during training, Kilis, Türkiye, July 9, 2023. (IHA Photo)

"My coach selected me to participate in arm wrestling. I prepared for tournaments by working in the fields in the morning, attending school during the day, and training at home in the evening. Despite being a girl, I engaged in male-dominated sports and competed against men. With my coach's unwavering support, I developed self-confidence, and whenever I faced difficulties, I remembered that my coach stood by my side. Finally, I competed in the Turkish championship and emerged as the champion. Even if my relatives doubted me and claimed I couldn't do it, even if they challenged me by saying it was a sport for men, I persevered. I worked hard and achieved greater success. I see myself as both a son and daughter within my home, following in my father's footsteps. Although I have seven sisters, my mother does not have a son. Still, she has a champion and a strong daughter. I will continue to work diligently and aim for even greater accomplishments," she said.

Erdem Çelik, Emine's physical education teacher, who discovered her talent during arm wrestling auditions, emphasized her exceptional qualities.

"During auditions in the arm wrestling category, I identified three promising athletes, including Emine Ahmed. Emine stands out as one of the most tenacious and combative athletes I have ever encountered. Her mother's words deeply resonated with me: 'I have seven daughters, and I may not have a son. Can my daughter be a champion and possess strength?' Driven by this promise, Emine persevered and became a champion. Despite losing their home in the earthquake and being left homeless, she took on the role of a shepherd alongside her father, demonstrating incredible resilience. She earned the titles of Kilis Champion, Regional Champion, and ultimately, the Champion of Türkiye. I believe in Emine and trust her abilities. Her next goal is the European championship. She overcame her fears amid the war in Syria and emerged as a champion in arm wrestling in Türkiye," he said.