Syrian-born swimmer Muhammed Naim Mısıroğlu, who triumphed in the 30-39 age category at the Oceanman Open Water Swimming World Championship, dedicated his victory to Türkiye and its people.

Standing atop the podium, wrapped in the Turkish flag, the 38-year-old shared his journey from war-torn Aleppo to international glory with Anadolu Agency (AA).

Born in Aleppo, once a bustling city of six million now reduced to a fraction of its population, Mısıroğlu's life was irrevocably altered by Syria's civil war.

"We had the largest swimming academy in Aleppo, with 3,072 swimmers and 72 coaches," he said. "My father, a national coach, ran a factory producing swimming gear alongside a swimming academy and pool. All of it was bombed. Bashar al-Assad is a tyrant, a killer. I refused to swim for his regime."

By age 18, Mısıroğlu was already an Asian and Arab champion, following in the footsteps of his two uncles, both world champions.

However, the escalating violence forced his family to flee to Türkiye in 2012.

New beginning in Türkiye

After years in the tourism industry, Mısıroğlu returned to swimming in 2020. "Swimming is my true passion," he said, expressing gratitude for the opportunities Türkiye provided.

His victory in Dubai marked a personal and symbolic milestone. "Türkiye became my second homeland. I have so many friends here, and I love them all," he said emotionally. "I’m deeply thankful to all Turkish people. Representing the Turkish flag on the podium was my way of showing that gratitude."

Mısıroğlu’s aspirations stretch beyond medals.

He dreams of a united future for Türkiye and Syria, reminiscent of the Ottoman era. "To me, Türkiye and Syria are one nation. My heart beats for both," he said.

With his next competition slated for August in East Asia, Mısıroğlu has already set ambitious goals. "If I win there, I’ll stand on the podium with both the Turkish and Syrian flags," he declared. "I’ll continue training hard, carrying my love for Türkiye and its people in my heart."

Mısıroğlu also celebrated the fall of the Assad regime, describing it as a moment of liberation for Syria. "My faith in unity and hope for peace is stronger than ever," he added.