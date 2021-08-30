Turkish table tennis player Abdullah Öztürk clinched the first gold medal for his country at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Paralympics on Monday.
Öztürk defeated his South Korean opponent Kim Young-gun 3-1 in the men's singles (Class 4) final.
(More details soon ...)
