In his first comments since assuming the presidency of the Turkish Wrestling Federation, Taha Akgül highlighted the long-term vision and challenges ahead for the sport.

Speaking to Ihlas News Agency (IHA), Akgül detailed the federation’s commitment to building a comprehensive system, with an eye on both immediate and future goals.

“Our camps have already begun, but there is much work to be done. We have our sights set on the 2032 Brisbane Olympics as a major long-term target,” Akgül said. “Of course, Los Angeles 2028 is also crucial, where we aim to secure gold medals in wrestling. We’re aware of the expectations, but we need time to reach this level of success.”

Akgül emphasized the importance of nurturing the next generation of wrestlers.

“The young athletes of today will be the champions of 2032,” he said. “However, their financial conditions also play a pivotal role. Support for club salaries has decreased, and we plan to increase both the number of clubs and the resources available to athletes. By expanding the number of camps, we aim to create a more structured and systematic approach to wrestling.”

With the backing of the Turkish government and ministry, Akgül assured that their budget would be used effectively, focusing on maximizing resources for the athletes.

Looking at Türkiye's recent success in European competitions, Akgül noted that the nation’s wrestling program was in a strong position.

“Our Greco-Roman team has claimed two European and World Championships, and in 2023, our freestyle team won the European Championship. We are strong in Europe, but our goal is to break into the top three globally,” he said.

Addressing the future of Turkish wrestling, Akgül stressed the need for new stars. “It’s time for us to focus on developing the next generation,” he stated. “We are in a good position in European wrestling, but we will continue striving to reach the top of the world stage.”