Türkiye Wrestling Federation (TWF) President Taha Akgül has set his sights on a nationwide talent hunt, vowing to comb every corner of Anatolia to build the next wave of champions and return Turkish wrestling to the summit of world sport.

Speaking during the Under-17 Türkiye Wrestling Championship held Feb. 3-8 in Darıca, Akgül said the tournament is more than a domestic competition. It is a gateway to the national team and a measuring stick for Europe.

Nearly 1,000 athletes competed in the event, with federation officials closely tracking prospects, especially in the 15 and 17 age groups. According to Akgül, these categories form the backbone of the future senior national team.

“This championship is a key criterion for calling athletes to the national team and the Olympic reserve squad,” Akgül said. “We will also evaluate them at our international tournament in Antalya, where they will face foreign opponents. After those two events, we will select the best squad for the European Championship.”

The former Olympic champion emphasized that match experience is central to development.

Last year, the federation allocated half of its budget to youth programs, operating entirely with state support. That investment, he said, will grow.

“We want our athletes competing more often,” Akgül noted. “The more matches they wrestle, the clearer we see their level and the stronger they progress. We will organize another Türkiye Championship to shape the world championship squad.”

Akgül believes Turkish wrestling is on the right path, but insists sustained support is essential. While established stars such as Rıza Kayaalp know how to navigate elite competition, young wrestlers need financial stability, club backing and motivation.

“These kids see us as older brothers,” Akgül said. “We are thinking about how to raise their morale, how to strengthen club support and improve their economic conditions. Their success is our responsibility.”

The weight of history looms large. Wrestling remains Türkiye’s most decorated Olympic discipline, accounting for 29 of the nation’s 41 gold medals and 68 of more than 100 total medals. That legacy, Akgül said, brings both pride and pressure.

“All federations aim for Olympic gold. In wrestling, that responsibility is even greater,” he said.

To meet it, Akgül is taking the search for talent beyond traditional centers.

He is convinced the roots of future champions lie deep in Anatolia, particularly in Eastern and Southeastern regions where altitude, climate and culture have long shaped resilient athletes.

“We are traveling step by step across the country,” he said. “We will continue to seek support from institutions and the private sector. Our goal is to produce new Tahas, Yasemins and Rızas and make Türkiye one of the strongest wrestling nations in the world team rankings.”