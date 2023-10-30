Under the distinguished patronage of the Presidency, with contributions from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, and in collaboration with the Istanbul Governorship, the Istanbul Open Sea Yacht Club orchestrated the highly anticipated 4th Presidential International Yacht Races, sponsored by DHL Express.

The regatta, held to commemorate the 100th Anniversary of the Republic of Turkiye, kicked off with an awe-inspiring parade through the iconic waters of the Bosporus.

Adorned with the Turkish flag, the sailing vessels painted a vivid tableau against the majestic backdrop of the Bosporus.

It was a sight to behold and the perfect prelude to the intense competition that lay ahead as the racers later navigated the challenging Moda-Adalar course.

The suspense finally ended on Sunday after the last leg of the race, and the winners of the 4th Presidential International Yacht Races were unveiled.

The grand awards ceremony, graced by a multitude of distinguished guests, unfolded at Fişekhane.

The accolades were handed out to the teams that excelled in both the Muğla and Istanbul stages.

In an opening speech, Ekrem Yemlihaoğlu, President of the Istanbul Open Sea Yacht Club, expressed immense pride in the event, particularly as it coincided with the centenary of the Turkish republic.

"We have been eagerly anticipating this day for years," he exclaimed.

The 4th Presidential International Yacht Races saw some incredible talent, and among the victors, the MSI Sailing Team emerged as the formidable winners of the Turkish republic's 100th Anniversary Cup and the DHL Special Award.

They were not just sailing champions; they were also champions in sustainability, as they secured the prize designed by students of Yeditepe University's Faculty of Industrial Design, crafted from recycled materials in line with DHL Express's mission to lead in green logistics.

In keeping with tradition, special awards were presented to university teams and female athletes, supporting their journey in the yachting world.