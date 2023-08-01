Breaking records and shattering barriers, national athlete Salih Teksöz has etched his name in the annals of Turkish athletics, ending a long-standing 15-year medal drought in the 800 meters category at the Seniors Balkan Athletics Championships.

But he's not stopping there – Teksöz has set his sights on the grandest stage of them all: the Olympics.

Originally Syrian, the tenacious 29-year-old has carved an inspiring path, starting his athletic journey in 2007, fueled by the inspiration of his older brother.

A senior student at Gaziantep University's Faculty of Dentistry and Fenerbahçe player, Teksöz breathed new life into athletics in 2016.

Since then, Teksöz has been unstoppable. Clinching first place in 12 races, including the Turkish championships, and landing a commendable five ranks in the fiercely competitive Balkan championships, his passion and dedication have propelled him to the top of his game.

Teksöz's sheer determination earned him the gold medal in the 800 meters discipline at the Senior Balkan Championships held in Kraljevo, Serbia, from July 22-23.

A triumph that ended Türkiye's 15-year quest for glory in this category.

But Teksöz isn't resting on his laurels.

He is now focused on a grander prize: the Olympics.

Eyes firmly fixed on the participation threshold in the World Championship, Teksöz knows that achieving this milestone is a crucial steppingstone to his ultimate dream.

In an exclusive interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), Teksöz shared his excitement: "I am thrilled that our country's 15-year longing for a medal in the 800 meters category at the Balkan Athletics Championships has been fulfilled. But this is just the beginning. My first goal is to qualify for the World Championships this month in Budapest. After that, the Olympic quota is what I'm chasing. Right now, I'm on the cusp of the World Championship threshold. I'll leave no stone unturned in the races held in Belgium. I am determined to make it to the World Championship."

Teksöz's passion and gratitude for the opportunities he's found in Türkiye are evident as he reflected on his journey, "Winning the gold medal in the Balkans feels like a debt repaid. Back in Syria, the thought of competing in races was far-fetched, given the limited opportunities. But here, in Türkiye, I am living my dreams, and this gold medal is not just for me; it's a symbol of my dedication to Türkiye. And I believe there's more to come. Competing in world championships and the Olympics will be an entirely different euphoria. It's like settling a debt, and I'll give my all to accomplish it."