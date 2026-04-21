Tennis took center stage at the Laureus Awards in Madrid on Monday, where Aryna Sabalenka and Carlos Alcaraz were named Sportswoman and Sportsman of the Year.

The pair were honoured after glittering 2025 campaigns that ⁠saw them finish atop the women's ⁠and men's tennis rankings, respectively.

Spaniard Alcaraz, 22, reclaimed the year-end world number one spot after capturing two Grand Slam titles ​at the French Open and U.S. Open, underlining ​his supremacy ⁠across surfaces.

Belarusian Sabalenka, 27, meanwhile, stood alongside him in the winners' circle in New York and also reached the final in Australia and France, capping a season of relentless consistency.

With her triumph, Sabalenka joins a roll call of Laureus Sportswoman of the Year recipients from her sport, including Serena Williams, Jennifer Capriati, Justine Henin and Naomi Osaka.

In a first for the awards, the ceremony was hosted by two athletes - both former Laureus winners - Novak Djokovic and Eileen Gu. Last year's top ⁠honours ⁠went to gymnast Simone Biles and pole-vaulter Mondo Duplantis.

Mcilroy takes comeback prize

Elsewhere, Rory McIlroy claimed the World Comeback of the Year Award after ending an 11-year wait to complete the career Grand Slam with a playoff victory at the 2025 Masters, a title he defended in 2026.

Formula One's Lando Norris was named World Breakthrough of the Year, while Paris St Germain took World Team of the Year after ⁠a trophy haul in 2025 that included the French league and Cup, plus their first Champions League crown.

The Laureus World Sports Awards nominees are selected by the global ​media, while the winners are determined by the 69 members of the ​Laureus World Sports Academy.

The awards have been presented annually since 2000.