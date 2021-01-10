Three Turkish tennis players will compete in the 2021 Australian Open's qualifying stage for a chance to compete in the first round of the men's and women's category held Saturday.

Çağla Büyükakçay and Pemra Özgen will be on the court in the first round in the women's competition.

Cem Ilkel will appear in the men's qualifiers.

The qualifying phase will be held from Jan. 10 to Jan. 13.

Ranked 178th in the world, Büyükakçay will face 15-year-old Andorran Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva.

212th seed Özgen will take on Ukraine's Anhelina Kalinina, who is ranked 163.

Ilkel at 219, will compete against Peter Gojowczyk from Germany in the first round. Gojowczyk is ranked 26th in the world.

The women's qualifiers for the tournament will be held in Dubai and then men's in Doha due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This season's first Grand Slam tournament is scheduled in Melbourne from Feb. 8 - 21.