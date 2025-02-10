In the heart of Mersin, veteran table tennis players Ahmet Özer and his son, Öner Özer, are preparing for upcoming tournaments by practicing together, proving that passion for the sport runs deep in their family.

Ahmet Özer, a retired math teacher from Yenişehir, has been playing table tennis since 1950.

At 87 years old, he’s not just a competitor but a seasoned legend.

Over his career, the 1938-born athlete has amassed an impressive 132 awards in both national and international competitions.

Most recently, he competed in Mersin’s 4th Veteran Table Tennis Tournament on Jan. 25-26, where he earned the title of "oldest table tennis player" and finished 3rd in the "over 80" category among 200 experienced players from six countries.

Ahmet Özer’s devotion to the sport extends beyond personal victories.

Throughout his career, he has mentored numerous coaches, referees, and athletes, shaping the future of the game.

Last year, Ahmet Özer helped his 54-year-old son Öner Özer return to the sport after Öner Özer took a break from table tennis in 2014.

Now, father and son train together at the Macit Özcan Sports Complex, preparing for the Mersin Individual Table Tennis Tournament on April 13 at Seyfi Alanya Sports Hall, where they both aim for podium finishes.

Sharing the table with his father, Öner Özer speaks fondly of their shared experiences. “Playing with him is a joy,” Öner said. “His dedication and vitality are a constant inspiration. He’s shown me that staying active and healthy is not just possible, it’s essential.”

Ahmet, who has dedicated his life to table tennis, reflected on his remarkable journey.

“I started playing in 1950, and now, in 2025, I’m still going strong,” he said. “Along with being the oldest and most experienced athlete in Türkiye, I’ve received awards for being the most likable and sportsmanlike player.”

For Ahmet, table tennis is more than just a sport; it’s a way of life. "It keeps me healthy and active, engaging every part of my body," he added. "I’m determined to keep playing until I’m 100. My son has always made me proud, and I have no doubt he’ll excel in table tennis, too."

Ahmet's passion for the sport extends beyond competition. “I plan to leave all my awards and my racket to Öner,” he says. “He’s the best, and I trust him with everything."

Ahmet will also compete in the 12th Adana Veteran Table Tennis Tournament on February 22-23, continuing his lifelong commitment to the sport.

Öner, who resumed playing table tennis last year after retiring, credits his father for reigniting his love for the game.

“From my childhood, my father instilled a love for sports in me. His example has motivated me to return to table tennis,” he said. "We train together twice a week, and his active and healthy lifestyle is the perfect model for me. I'm proud to follow in his footsteps."