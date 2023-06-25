Yalçın Ünal, a spirited 77-year-old from Ordu, has found immense joy in passing on his expertise in table tennis to young enthusiasts, refusing to let his advancing age dampen his passion.

Residing in Altınordu, Ünal, a retired teacher, has achieved remarkable success in table tennis since first gripping a racket in 1977.

From 1984 to 2002, he dominated the provincial table tennis scene, claiming the title of champion year after year.

Harnessing his talent as a coach, Ünal propelled the teams under his guidance to victory in provincial and regional championships.

Moreover, he dedicated a significant portion of his time as a table tennis referee, contributing to the sport in multifaceted ways.

Even after concluding his active sporting career, Ünal refused to relinquish his connection with table tennis, amassing over 250 medals, cups and accolades both as an athlete and a coach.

He now frequents the Altınordu Youth Center on select days of the week, engaging in the sport he cherishes while imparting its intricacies to eager young learners.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), Yalçın Ünal expressed his deep-rooted bond with table tennis, a solitary endeavor that captivated him from a tender age.

The octogenarian, now a doting grandfather to three, recounted his initial encounters with defeat at the hands of skilled opponents.

However, his perseverance bore fruit, as he soon commenced an impressive streak of victories that catapulted him into competitive table tennis.

Ünal shared that his journey into competitive matches commenced in 1984, during which he participated in various clubs' tournaments until 2002.

Over an illustrious 18-year span, he amassed more than 250 medals.

Turkish veteran table tennis player Yalçın Ünal shows off his accolades at the Altınordu Youth Center, Ordu, Türkiye, June 24, 2023. (AA Photo)

Subsequently, he transitioned into a coaching role, imparting his knowledge and experience to budding athletes.

Confident in his abilities, Ünal emphasized that his adversaries yearned to challenge and surpass him on the table.

His formidable presence and tenacity made him an opponent not to be taken lightly.

Although he ceased coaching in 2017, his enthusiasm for table tennis remains undiminished.

He continues approaching the game with the same passion as he did on his first day.

At the Altınordu Youth Center, Ünal engages in riveting matches and offers unwavering support to aspiring young individuals keen to embrace this invigorating sport.

Turkish veteran table tennis player Yalçın Ünal shows off his skills at the Altınordu Youth Center, Ordu, Türkiye, June 24, 2023. (AA Photo)

Delighting in his daily two-hour table tennis sessions at the center, Ünal is humbled by the attention and admiration he receives from the younger generation.

His skillful gameplay captivates his enthusiastic onlookers, often prompting them to inquire about the intricate techniques he employs.

Ever the mentor, he endeavors to assist every one of them, generously sharing his wisdom.

Emphasizing that table tennis is a sport accessible to all, provided their health permits, Ünal offers invaluable advice to the younger demographic.

He urges them to cultivate discipline through regular practice and assures them that success in this sport is within their grasp.

Encouragingly, he advises the youth to divert their attention from excessive phone usage by immersing themselves in the world of table tennis.

In addition to the physical benefits, they will discover solace and relief from the burdens of everyday life.

Unfazed by the passage of time, Ünal holds himself in high regard within the realm of table tennis.

He harbors aspirations to assume a coaching or managerial position in the table tennis team that Ordu Metropolitan Belediyespor plans to establish.

Notably, he draws inspiration from the renowned table tennis enthusiast, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, expressing a deep desire to engage in a match with the esteemed leader.

The prospect of challenging the president of a nation fills Ünal with immense pride, as he considers it a remarkable honor.