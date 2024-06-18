World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz eagerly anticipates partnering with 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal in the doubles event at the Paris Olympics, viewing it as an invaluable learning opportunity.

The 21-year-old, who recently secured his first French Open title at Roland Garros, will compete in both singles and doubles at the Games.

Nadal, 38, claimed Olympic singles gold in 2008 and doubles gold in 2016. This will mark his third appearance at the Games.

"I didn’t expect to play doubles at the Olympic Games with Rafa," Alcaraz told reporters on Monday. "It is a unique moment for me, but I am very happy about it. Let’s see how it’s going to be, but it’s going to be a great time.

"Honestly, I feel he is going to teach me how to deal with everything. I am the young guy who needs to grow up as a player, to grow up as a person as well.

"Of course, it’s going to be my first Olympic Games. Everything is new for me, so I hope to learn a lot from him."

Nadal is skipping Wimbledon in July to prepare for the Olympics, while Alcaraz returns to action at the Queen's Club Championships in London later on Tuesday before starting his title defense at Wimbledon next month.

The Olympic tennis tournament runs from July 27 to Aug. 4.