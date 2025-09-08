Carlos Alcaraz reached tennis perfection with his U.S. Open final triumph over Jannik Sinner, reclaiming the world No. 1 ranking and asserting dominance in their burgeoning rivalry.

For an unprecedented third time this season in the Open Era, the same two players faced off in a Grand Slam final, and it was Alcaraz who added to his French Open crown, defeating the Italian 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 to claim a second New York title.

At just 22, Alcaraz now boasts six Grand Slam trophies, becoming the youngest man since Bjorn Borg to reach that mark, complementing his French Open and Wimbledon victories.

Coach Juan Carlos Ferrero hailed Alcaraz’s performance as flawless, and the Spaniard could not disagree.

“It’s great when you make your coach feel that way,” Alcaraz said with a smile. “He has a big status. He always wants me to play my best, and not too often does he say I played perfectly. So for me, it’s a great win. But he’s right – I think I played perfect.”

Though he narrowly missed becoming the first man in the Open Era to win the U.S. Open without dropping a set, Alcaraz’s display over Sinner was one of their most commanding encounters yet.

Sinner converted his only break point, while Alcaraz converted five of 11. The Spaniard hit twice as many winners and made fewer errors, clinching victory with his 10th ace.

“From the first rounds to the end of the tournament, it was the best tournament I have ever played,” Alcaraz said. “The consistency of my level during the whole tournament has been really, really high, which I’m really proud of, because it’s something I’ve been working on.”

Sinner’s two-year unbeaten run at hard-court Slams is now over. The 24-year-old Italian has also been deposed at the top of the rankings after 65 weeks, with Alcaraz returning to No. 1 for the first time since 2023.

“When you achieve the goals you set at the beginning of the year, it feels amazing,” Alcaraz added, who first became world No. 1 after winning his maiden title in New York three years ago. “It was one of the first goals I had during the season, just to try to recover the No. 1 as soon as possible or end the year as No. 1. For me, to achieve that once again, it is a dream. Doing it on the same day as winning another Grand Slam feels even better.”

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was among the celebrities in attendance, but the visit of U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to overshadow the stars on the court.

Airport-style security checks were installed overnight around Arthur Ashe Stadium, causing long lines for fans, some of whom had paid thousands of dollars for tickets. Organizers delayed the start of the match by 30 minutes. Even then, the stadium was half empty when the players walked out and did not fill up until midway through the second set.

A United States Tennis Association spokesman said: “We understand the frustration of fans who were delayed in their entrance to Arthur Ashe Stadium. The added security protocols were put in place by the U.S. Secret Service. We took several steps to make this process as seamless as possible and educate attendees on potential delays in advance of their arrival.”

Trump drew a mixed reaction when he was shown on screen during the national anthem, while loud booing followed when he appeared again at the end of the first set.

Neither player appeared affected by the sideshow. A magnanimous Sinner admitted he was simply outplayed by his rival, who reclaimed supremacy after the Italian had beaten him at Wimbledon.

“He has improved,” Sinner said. “I felt like he was a bit cleaner today. The things I did well in London, he did better today. I felt like he was doing everything slightly better today, especially serving, both sides, both swings, very clean. I give lots of credit to him because he handled the situation better than I did. He raised his level when he had to. I’m still proud of myself, about the season I’m playing and making. But he played better than me today.”