Carlos Alcaraz’s pursuit of a rare Indian Wells "three-peat" could face a major hurdle in a quarterfinal showdown with Novak Djokovic, according to Monday’s draw.

The 20-year-old Spaniard, aiming to become the first man to win three consecutive titles at this prestigious 1,000-level event, could meet Djokovic, who beat him at the Australian Open semifinals in January.

Djokovic, eyeing his 100th career singles title, begins his tournament with a first-round bye and could face either a qualifier or Australian Nick Kyrgios.

The Serbian, who has not played since a January injury in Melbourne, is hoping his fitness issues are behind him as he sets out to win the title for the first time in nearly a decade.

The men’s draw also features several potential blockbuster matchups, including top seed Alexander Zverev facing Greek rival Stefanos Tsitsipas in a quarterfinal clash.

Meanwhile, 2022 champion Taylor Fritz could meet Russian Andrey Rublev in another thrilling quarterfinal.

Djokovic will also benefit from the return of old rival Andy Murray, who has rejoined his coaching team ahead of the tournament.

Murray, who retired last year after the Paris Olympics, had a surprise coaching stint with Djokovic at the Australian Open.

Although Djokovic was forced to retire in his semifinal match against Alexander Zverev, the collaboration showed promise. Murray’s team confirmed he flew to California on Monday to continue his role.

This marks the first time since 2019 that Djokovic will compete at both Indian Wells and Miami, aiming for a successful "Sunshine Double" after missing it in recent years.

Djokovic and Roger Federer both share the record for five Indian Wells titles, but Djokovic has not won the prestigious event since 2016.

He also has six Miami titles, a record tied with Andre Agassi.

On the women’s side, defending champion Iga Swiatek faces a tough challenge. The second seed from Poland could meet seventh seed Zheng Qinwen in the quarterfinals, months after the Chinese star eliminated her from the Tokyo Olympics semifinals.

Top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka, fresh off early exits in Doha and Dubai last month, hopes to rebound. Her path to the semifinals could run through Italian Jasmine Paolini.

In another exciting subplot, American stars Coco Gauff and newly crowned Australian Open champion Madison Keys could meet in a high-stakes quarterfinal.

Both are eager to end a 24-year drought for American women’s titles at Indian Wells since Serena Williams' last win.