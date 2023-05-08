Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz exudes eagerness as he sets his sights on the upcoming Rome Masters, eager to debut at the event and reclaim his position as the world's top-ranked player, presently held by the indomitable Novak Djokovic.

After retaining his title in Madrid on Sunday by beating lucky loser Jan-Lennard Struff 6-4 3-6 6-3, Alcaraz only has to show up and play in Rome to leapfrog Djokovic.

Rankings are based on points claimed at each tournament, which expire yearly. To maintain the points won at an event, a player must at least match the tally from the previous year.

Alcaraz skipped the Rome Masters last year due to an ankle injury, so he has no points to defend, while Djokovic won in Rome last year and thus cannot improve his overall points total.

With only five points set to divide the two players in the following rankings, Alcaraz will move above the Serbian into the top spot even if he loses at the first hurdle in Rome.

After an injury-plagued start to the season, Alcaraz said he is 100% and thinking big, motivated to keep improving his game as he builds up for the French Open, which starts on May 28.

"I am an ambitious guy, and I'm going full for the win in Rome," Alcaraz told a news conference on Sunday.

"What I am achieving is something big. I just won my 10th title, fourth Masters 1000, and back-to-back titles here in Madrid, and close to reclaiming the No. 1 world spot.

"It's a special moment, and I'm proud of my accomplishments. The work I'm putting in."

The Spaniard, who turned 20 on Friday, has enjoyed a spectacular start to his career by winning the U.S. Open last September to become the youngest man to top the rankings.

On Sunday, he had to play his best to beat a relentless Struff and clinch his fourth season title, adding to triumphs in Buenos Aires, Indian Wells and Barcelona.

"I know I can play well in the important moments," Alcaraz said. "I am a player who grows under pressure on the big stage, and I like to do different things in those moments. To adapt to what my opponents bring to me.

"I am a finals' player: I played 13 finals and won 10."

He has joined Rafael Nadal as the only back-to-back Madrid champion and is the youngest to retain an ATP Masters 1000 title since his fellow Spaniard at Monte-Carlo and Rome in 2005-06.