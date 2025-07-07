Two-time defending Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz will step onto Centre Court on Tuesday night with history on the line and a hometown hero across the net.

The 22-year-old Spaniard, riding a 22-match winning streak and chasing a third consecutive Wimbledon title, meets Great Britain’s Cameron Norrie in a high-stakes quarterfinal that pits championship pedigree against home-court defiance.

Alcaraz, the tournament’s No. 2 seed, enters the matchup with momentum and expectation.

His fourth-round win over Andrey Rublev was far from routine.

After trailing 4-1 and dropping the opening set in a tiebreak, the Spaniard found his rhythm, prevailing 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 in a match that lasted just under three hours.

It marked his 18th straight victory at the All England Club and moved him one step closer to a potential Sunday showdown with either Novak Djokovic or Jannik Sinner.

Before thinking of that, Alcaraz must get past Norrie, the last Briton standing in singles and a man who thrives in marathon duels.

Cameron Norrie of Britain in action during the Men's round of 16 match against Nicolas Jarry of Chile at the Wimbledon Championships, Wimbledon, London, U.K., July 6, 2025. (EPA Photo)

Norrie, unseeded and ranked 38th in the world, reached the last eight after surviving a grueling five-set epic against Chile’s Nicolas Jarry that lasted four hours and 27 minutes.

That win, fueled by 46 aces and sheer determination, makes him just the third British man this century to reach multiple Wimbledon quarterfinals – joining Tim Henman and Andy Murray.

The contrast between the two is stark. Alcaraz boasts a 46-5 record this season, titles at the Rome Masters, Roland Garros, and Queen’s, and unmatched versatility on all surfaces.

He has yet to lose on grass in 2025. Norrie, meanwhile, has battled inconsistency all year, but appears rejuvenated at home, feeding off the Centre Court crowd and rediscovering his trademark resilience.

Their head-to-head leans in Alcaraz’s favor, 4-2, with the Spaniard winning the last four encounters. However, none of those clashes came on grass.

Norrie’s two victories – at the 2023 Rio Open and the 2022 Cincinnati Masters – came in battles of attrition, capitalizing on Alcaraz’s occasional dips in focus.

This meeting will be their first on a surface where both games transform: Alcaraz becomes more aggressive, mixing serve-and-volley with sharp net play; Norrie flattens his strokes and leans on precision.

Alcaraz’s performance against Rublev offered a warning to the field.

He hit 46 winners, won 78% of his net points, and served at speeds touching 133mph. Even when Rublev pushed him into uncomfortable positions, Alcaraz found answers – especially in key moments late in sets.

His mental strength and composure attributes that won him last year’s final against Djokovic, remain sharp.

Norrie, for his part, has been serving lights out – his 111 aces lead the men’s draw – and saved three break points in the final set against Jarry.

His wide lefty serve on the ad court is tailor-made for grass, and his ability to extend rallies will test Alcaraz’s patience.

Yet questions linger. Norrie’s 14 double faults in the last match, paired with fatigue from the four-hour battle, may leave him vulnerable against Alcaraz’s relentless pressure.

The Spaniard has been here before and seems unfazed by expectations or the partisan crowd he’ll face on Tuesday night.

This match, slated for prime time around 7 p.m. BST under the Centre Court roof due to London’s wet forecast, carries enormous weight.

Alcaraz is aiming to join the elite company of Bjorn Borg, Pete Sampras, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic as men to win Wimbledon three times in a row during the Open Era.

A semifinal berth would mark his sixth consecutive at a Grand Slam.

For Norrie, the stakes are just as personal. A win would not only elevate him to his first major semifinal but also revive belief in British men’s tennis during a generational shift.

The noise from the home crowd will be relentless. So will Alcaraz.

The winner will face either No. 5 seed Taylor Fritz or 20th-seeded Karen Khachanov in Thursday’s semifinal.

Alcaraz holds winning records against both; Norrie has had mixed results.