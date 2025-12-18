Men’s tennis world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz announced Wednesday that he has parted ways with longtime coach Juan Carlos Ferrero, ending a seven-year partnership that shaped one of the sport’s most remarkable rises. Assistant coach Samuel Lopez will take over.

Under the guidance of fellow Spaniard Ferrero, Alcaraz captured six Grand Slam titles among 24 tour-level trophies, including this year’s French Open and U.S. Open.

The 22-year-old finishes the season ranked No. 1 after winning eight tournaments, highlighted by a dramatic victory over Jannik Sinner in Paris.

“It is very difficult to write this post,” Alcaraz wrote on social media, sharing photos of the pair embracing. “After more than seven years together, ‘Juanki’ and I have decided to end our story as coach and player. Thank you for making the dreams of a child become reality.”

Alcaraz began working with Ferrero, 45, a former world No. 1, in August 2018, when he was still a teenager.

As a player, Ferrero won the 2003 French Open and finished runner-up at the U.S. Open later that year before turning to coaching. He worked with Alexander Zverev in 2017.

Alcaraz won his first Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows in 2022 before claiming Wimbledon and the French Open, signaling a shift in men’s tennis after years of dominance by Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

That breakthrough in New York sent the then 19-year-old to the top of the world rankings for the first time, making him the second-youngest man to reach No. 1, behind Lew Hoad in 1953.

Nostalgia

Alcaraz has never advanced beyond the quarterfinals at the Australian Open. The main draw of the first Grand Slam of next year begins Jan. 18.

“We started this journey when I was barely a kid, and throughout all this time you’ve been by my side on an incredible ride, on and off the court,” Alcaraz said.

“I’ve enjoyed every step with you immensely. Now change is coming for both of us — new adventures and new projects.

“I’m at peace knowing we left everything out there, that we gave everything for one another,” he added.

The Ferrero Tennis Academy confirmed Lopez will step up as head coach.

“Carlos Alcaraz and Juan Carlos Ferrero go their separate ways, with Samuel Lopez continuing as head coach,” the academy, based in Alicante, Spain, said on X.

“Endlessly grateful for the unforgettable points, emotions and moments that defined the 2025 season,” it added.

Lopez, 55, joined Alcaraz’s coaching team in 2024.

Ferrero and Lopez were named ATP Coaches of the Year in 2025, having also won the award three years earlier.

“Today, a very important chapter of my life comes to an end,” Ferrero wrote on Instagram.

“I close it with nostalgia, but also with pride and excitement for what may come next. I wish I could have continued. I am convinced that good memories and good people always find a way to cross paths again.”