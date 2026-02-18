Carlos Alcaraz picked up where he left off in Melbourne, opening his Doha campaign with a hard-fought 6-4, 7-6 (7-5) victory over France’s Arthur Rinderknech on Tuesday.

Fresh off his Australian Open title that made him the youngest man to complete a career Grand Slam, the top-ranked Spaniard was tested from the outset by the 30th-ranked Rinderknech. Alcaraz held firm in extended rallies, protected his serve under pressure and edged a tense second-set tiebreak to close it out in straight sets.

“It was really difficult. Arthur is a really dangerous player. Nobody wants to play against him in the first round,” Alcaraz said.

“I’m happy with the level. I’m happy that I got through difficult moments in the match. I stayed calm and positive, and played great tennis when I needed to.”

Alcaraz will next face another Frenchman, 60th-ranked Valentin Royer.

Alcaraz took the first set by breaking in the fifth game but faced stiff resistance in the second. Rinderknech earned his first break points of the match with Alcaraz serving to force a tiebreak, but the Spaniard saved both chances and then sealed the win in the tiebreak, ripping a forehand down the line on match point.

Alcaraz’s chief rival, Jannik Sinner, is on the other side of the draw. No player other than Alcaraz or Sinner has won a tour-level title at an event featuring both since Andrey Rublev lifted the trophy in Madrid in May 2024.

Alcaraz, who lost in the quarterfinals on his Qatar Open debut last year, could face former champion Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinals if he gets past Royer.

Seventh-seeded Khachanov needed three sets to overcome Japanese lucky loser Shintaro Mochizuki, while Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Tunisian wild card Moez Echargui to set up a meeting with 2023 champion Daniil Medvedev.

Jiri Lehecka, who knocked Alcaraz out of last year’s tournament, beat American Jenson Brooksby in straight sets in his opening match.