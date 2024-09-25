Carlos Alcaraz expressed his enthusiasm for Rafa Nadal's inclusion in Spain's Davis Cup team for the quarterfinals in November, hoping the event in Malaga won't signal the end of the 22-time Grand Slam champion's illustrious career.

Nadal's selection for the Final 8, scheduled for Nov. 19-24, came as a surprise. The 38-year-old has not competed since the Paris Olympics in July and has missed both the U.S. Open and the Laver Cup this month due to ongoing fitness issues.

After battling injuries throughout the year, including a hip issue that required surgery, Nadal has hinted that he plans to conclude his injury-riddled career this year, leading to speculation that the Davis Cup might be his swan song.

"It's always great having Rafa around. I miss him. I'm not going to lie; I missed him in the Laver Cup. Obviously, as much time as I can spend with him is a privilege for me," said Alcaraz, who partnered with Nadal in doubles at the Paris Games.

"I don't want to think that it's a potential last dance for him in Malaga. I just want to enjoy seeing him on court as much as I can. It's great support having him in the team. He can bring a lot of experience to the Davis Cup."

Nadal had targeted a return at the Laver Cup before eventually withdrawing, and the Spaniard has not said where he plans to play before the Davis Cup.

Alcaraz, who was stunned by unseeded Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp in the second round of the U.S. Open, said guiding Team Europe to victory in the Laver Cup was the perfect preparation for the China Open, which begins Thursday.

"I played great matches in the Laver Cup, which helped me a lot to have more confidence coming to this tournament," Alcaraz told reporters in Beijing.

"I beat Ben Shelton, who was playing great, and Taylor Fritz, who came from the final in New York. Having those victories is great for my confidence and level to come here with extra energy, knowing I'm ready to achieve a good result, even with a really tough draw."