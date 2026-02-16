Carlos Alcaraz is back on court in Doha with four Grand Slam titles in his pocket and a warning for the rest of the tour: he is nowhere near satisfied.

The world No. 1 returns this week at the Qatar Open, his first event since lifting the Australian Open trophy and becoming the youngest man in the Open Era to complete a career Grand Slam.

At 22, Alcaraz already owns all four majors. Yet he speaks less about history and more about holes in his game.

“I’ve had a lot of success,” he said in Doha. “But I still see weaknesses.”

That mindset has become a hallmark of a player who moves at breakneck speed through tennis milestones.

In Melbourne, Alcaraz rebounded from a set down to defeat Novak Djokovic 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5 in the final, claiming his first Australian Open crown and seventh major overall.

The victory ended Djokovic’s perfect 10-0 record in Australian Open finals and tightened Alcaraz’s grip on the top ranking.

Now the focus shifts to hard courts in the Gulf, where Alcaraz leads a stacked ATP 500 field that includes Jannik Sinner and several top-10 regulars. It is his first tournament since Melbourne and he insists the goal is growth, not headlines.

“A lot of players are studying my game,” he said. “They’re trying to challenge me, trying to beat me. I have to be ready for that. I have to put myself in their minds and think about what they can do against me. You can’t let your level drop. You have to keep going.”

Alcaraz opens against Arthur Rinderknech, a player he has beaten in all four previous meetings. The head-to-head offers comfort on paper, but not in mindset.

“Every match is different,” Alcaraz said. “This draw is really tough for an ATP 500. I’m thinking one match at a time.”

The spotlight in Doha brightened further when Novak Djokovic withdrew, citing strong fatigue.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts during a press conference after his defeat against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in their men's singles final match on day fifteen of the Australian Open tennis tournament, Melbourne, Australia, Feb. 1, 2026. (AFP Photo)

The 24-time major champion had endured a four-hour semifinal against Jannik Sinner in Melbourne before falling to Alcaraz in the final. His absence clears part of the path, but not the pressure.

Sinner arrives as the second seed, setting up the possibility of another chapter in one of tennis’ most compelling rivalries.