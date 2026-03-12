World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz extended his commanding run at Indian Wells on Wednesday, defeating Norway’s Casper Ruud 6-1, 7-6 (2), while Britain’s Jack Draper stunned world No. 3 Novak Djokovic 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5) to reach the quarterfinals in the California desert.

Alcaraz relied on a near-impeccable service display to take firm control early, racing through the opening set in 37 minutes after breaking Ruud three times.

The 13th-seeded Ruud raised his level in the second set and forced a tiebreak in hopes of dragging the contest into a decider, but Alcaraz refused to loosen his grip, dominating the breaker to secure his 15th straight victory of the season and reach the quarterfinals at Indian Wells for the fifth consecutive year.

“The conditions were difficult, to be honest. Today the ball was tough to control, but we both played great,” two-time champion Alcaraz said in his on-court interview.

“My first set was incredible. I’m really happy with that level of play and to get through. Hopefully I can keep playing like this in the next round.”

Alcaraz will next face 2021 champion Cameron Norrie, who earlier defeated Australia’s Rinky Hijikata 6-4, 6-2. The Spaniard will look to avenge last year’s Paris Masters defeat to the Briton.

Draper stuns Djokovic

Defending champion Draper claimed one of the biggest wins of his career by beating Djokovic in a deciding-set tiebreak after two hours, 35 minutes.

Draper, who dropped the opener 6-4, stormed into the second set by breaking Djokovic early and surviving multiple break points before sealing it with aggressive baseline play.

Djokovic won a 26-shot rally at 30-all in the opening game of the decider, but Draper surged to leads of 3-1 and 5-3 before the 38-year-old Serb battled back to 5-5 and broke the Briton as he first served for the match.

The 24-year-old regained composure, forced the tiebreak, and dominated it to close out a statement victory.

“I still don’t feel like I’m playing anywhere near the way I want to play,” Draper said on court. “I came out here tonight and won that match through determination, problem-solving, and maintaining a great attitude. I’m proud of the way I regrouped. I haven’t been playing on the tour long, so to put away top players is something that comes with confidence.”

Draper will next face Russian 11th seed Daniil Medvedev, who beat Alex Michelsen 6-2, 6-4 in a commanding performance, needing just one hour, 27 minutes to dismantle the American and maintain strong form after winning last month’s Dubai Open.

Swiatek, Pegula through

World No. 2 Iga Swiatek delivered a dominant 6-2, 6-0 victory over Czech 13th seed Karolina Muchova, reeling off 10 consecutive games to secure her fifth win over the Czech, whom she also defeated at the same stage last year.

“I felt I was playing better and better, just great,” Swiatek said. “I love playing here. It’s a great place to play tennis, and hopefully I can keep it up until the end.”

Swiatek, chasing a third Indian Wells title, will face ninth-seeded Elina Svitolina in the quarterfinals after the Ukrainian advanced when Katerina Siniakova retired injured.

American fifth seed Jessica Pegula overcame Belinda Bencic 6-3, 7-6 (5) to earn her first victory in five meetings against the Swiss.

Pegula, coming off a dramatic comeback win over Jelena Ostapenko, took control by clinching the opening set, her first ever against Bencic, before edging a tightly contested tiebreak to close out the match.

Rybakina advances

Third seed Elena Rybakina advanced to the quarterfinals after Sonay Kartal retired while trailing 6-4, 4-3.

Rybakina, the 2023 champion, controlled most of the match, surging to a double-break lead in the opening set and steadying after Kartal took multiple medical timeouts.

Although the Briton briefly recovered to level the second set at 3-3, Rybakina broke in the seventh game before Kartal stopped.

Rybakina will next face Pegula in a rematch of their Australian Open semifinal.