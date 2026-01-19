Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka moved smoothly into the second round of the Australian Open on a packed opening day at Melbourne Park, but the loudest ovation, and the cruellest exit, belonged to Venus Williams.

Back at the tournament for the first time since 2021, the 45-year-old Williams produced a performance rich in grit, grace and nostalgia, only to watch victory slip away.

She led Serbia’s Olga Danilovic 4-0 in the deciding set before falling 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4 in a match that swung on fine margins and fading daylight.

Williams, the oldest woman in the Open era to contest a singles match at the Australian Open, soaked in a standing ovation when she walked onto court, and again when she left it.

“It was such a great game, such a great moment,” Williams said. “The energy from the crowd was amazing. That lifted me so much. She played great, and sometimes there’s a bit of luck. That’s sport. I’m really proud of my effort. I’m playing better with each match.”

Alcaraz shakes off rust

Alcaraz, seeking his first Melbourne title to complete a career Grand Slam, closed out the opening night on Rod Laver Arena with a 6-3, 7-6 (2), 6-2 win over spirited Australian Adam Walton.

It was the Spaniard’s first match in nine weeks and his first since his shock split from long-time coach Juan Carlos Ferrero. The rust showed, particularly in a tight second set, but the 22-year-old’s poise never cracked.

“I just stayed at home,” Alcaraz said of his break. “Practised in the mornings, took afternoons off, stayed with family, played board games. It helped me recharge.”

Sabalenka dazzles

Earlier, world No. 1 Sabalenka launched her bid for a third Australian Open title in four years with a 6-4, 6-1 win over French wild card Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah.

Broken in her opening service game, the Belarusian soon found her range, and her composure, despite an intimidating presence in the front row: Roger Federer and Rod Laver.

Aryna Sabalenka in action against France's Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah in the first round of the women’s singles at the Australian Open at Rod Laver Arena at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 18, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

“I was telling myself the whole match, ‘Do not look there,’” Sabalenka said, laughing. “I’m a huge fan. I never imagined they’d be sitting courtside watching me.”

She made sure to get a selfie once the job was done.

Sönmez stuns Alexandrova

The upset of the day came from Turkish qualifier Zeynep Sönmez, who defeated 11th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova 7-5, 4-6, 6-4 for the biggest win of her career, and became the first Turkish woman to reach the second round at Melbourne Park.

But the match will be remembered just as much for Sönmez’s sportsmanship. With Alexandrova serving in the second set, Sönmez halted play after noticing a ball girl feeling faint, rushing over to help her into the shade until medical staff arrived.

Tournament organisers later said the ball girl was treated and sent home.

Temperatures were manageable on Sunday, though officials warned a possible heatwave later in the week could trigger suspensions under the tournament’s heat stress policy.

Zverev rallies

Men’s third seed Alexander Zverev, last year’s runner-up, dropped the opening set against Canada’s Gabriel Diallo before steadying himself for a 6-7 (1), 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 victory.

“I wasn’t playing well at the start,” Zverev admitted. “Too defensive. That happens sometimes in first rounds.”

A record 100,763 fans flooded Melbourne Park on day one, watching wins for Alexander Bublik and Jasmine Paolini, but patience was tested outside the gates. Organisers halted sales of popular ground-pass tickets within an hour, citing overwhelming demand, leaving hundreds of fans frustrated after long waits in the heat.

With defending champions Jannik Sinner and Madison Keys still to come, and Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek headlining day two, tournament officials are bracing for another surge, both on court and at the turnstiles.