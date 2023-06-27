Carlos Alcaraz has dethroned Novak Djokovic to claim the coveted No. 1 spot in the ATP rankings.

As a result, the 20-year-old Spanish sensation is poised to secure the top seeding at the upcoming Wimbledon tournament.

Fresh off his triumph as the reigning U.S. Open champion, Alcaraz's ascent to the summit was bolstered by his recent victory in the grass-court realm.

The young prodigy emerged triumphant in the final at Queen's Club in London, defeating Alex De Minaur.

This remarkable achievement propelled Alcaraz one spot higher in the rankings, edging out Djokovic from the top position.

It marks the sixth instance in 2023 that the No. 1 ranking has changed hands, a noteworthy figure surpassing the seven times it occurred back in 2018.

The constant fluctuation at the pinnacle of the sport speaks to the intense competition and the tremendous depth of talent on the men's circuit.

The action at Wimbledon commences on July 3, setting the stage for a thrilling battle among the world's finest players.

The All England Club is set to announce the official seedings for the men's and women's draws on Wednesday.

They are expected to align with the ATP and WTA rankings, thereby placing Alcaraz and the exceptional Iga Swiatek as the top seeds in their respective brackets.

Swiatek reigns supreme

Swiatek retained her No. 1 ranking on Monday.

She has maintained her hold on the top spot since first ascending to that position in April 2022.

Swiatek's recent triumph at the French Open, where she clinched her third title.

Aryna Sabalenka, the Australian Open champion, secured the No. 2 spot, while the defending Wimbledon champion, Elena Rybakina, sits at No. 3.

Jessica Pegula's ascent to No. 4 sees her swapping places with Caroline Garcia, who now occupies the No. 5 position.

Traditionally, Wimbledon's seeding formula considered players' performance on grass courts and their recent success at the prestigious tournament.

However, in an unprecedented turn of events, only the rankings carry weight this year.

Notably, the results from last year's competition hold no significance because of the decision by the ATP and WTA to withhold rankings points in protest against the All England Club's ban on players from Russia and Belarus following the invasion of Ukraine.

Although the conflict continues, this year's Wimbledon will welcome Russian and Belarusian players.

Djokovic's dominance at Wimbledon cannot be overlooked, having triumphed in each of the last four editions held (2018, 2019, 2021, and 2022).

With an awe-inspiring track record at the tournament, he undeniably emerges as the favorite.

However, Alcaraz remains undaunted, stating, "Novak is the main favorite to win Wimbledon. That's obvious. But I will try to play at this level, to have chances to beat him or make the final at Wimbledon."

Should the seeding align as expected, Alcaraz and Djokovic could only clash in the championship match on July 16.

At Roland Garros, Alcaraz, seeded No. 1 at a Grand Slam for the first time, encountered Djokovic, then ranked No. 3, in the semifinals.

The encounter produced two thrilling sets before Alcaraz succumbed to full-body cramps, partially attributed to tension. Djokovic seized the opportunity, claiming the final two sets with authority en route to clinching the title.

Notably, there were no other significant changes in the men's rankings on Monday.

Daniil Medvedev held firm at No. 3, followed closely by Casper Ruud at No. 4 and Stefanos Tsitsipas at No. 5.

Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe, the dynamic duo hailing from the United States, maintained their positions at Nos. 9 and 10, marking the first time in over a decade that two American men have occupied spots within the top 10.