Carlos Alcaraz delivered an ominous display of strength in his first Australian Open match on Tuesday, dominating French veteran Richard Gasquet 7-6 (7/5), 6-1, 6-2.

The second seed, aiming to dethrone 10-time champion Novak Djokovic from the world number one spot, faced a tough first set but then shifted into higher gear.

Alcaraz expressed his satisfaction with returning to Melbourne, where he hadn't advanced beyond the third round in his previous two visits. "In the first set, I struggled a little with his game," he said. "He was playing great, but I played better and better, and in the end, I reached quite a good level."

The Spaniard acknowledged that he sometimes attempts "impossible shots," including volleys and drop shots, to entertain his fans.

Wearing a sleeveless yellow T-shirt, the two-time Grand Slam winner missed nine break-point opportunities in the first set but faced little trouble on his own serve.

The tie-break was closely contested, but in his first match of the season, Alcaraz capitalized on his first set point, hitting a forehand winner at the net.

The Wimbledon champion, absent from last year's Australian Open due to injury, swiftly took the second set in 30 minutes, breaking Gasquet's serve twice and showcasing his full range of shot-making.

The third set followed a similar pattern, with 37-year-old Gasquet displaying occasional glimpses of his rare talent but being outmaneuvered by a man 17 years his junior.

Alcaraz faced a brief delay when serving for the match but secured victory with an ace, expressing gratitude to the packed crowd at a lively Rod Laver Arena.

Next up, he will compete against Italy's Lorenzo Sonego.