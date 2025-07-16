World No. 1s and defending champions Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka headline a star-studded list of 10 former U.S. Open winners entered in this year’s tournament, the U.S. Tennis Association announced Tuesday.

The 2025 fields will also include 18 past Grand Slam singles champions, setting the stage for one of the most competitive draws in recent memory.

Direct entry into the final major tournament of the tennis season was based on the rankings as of July 14. The cutoff was No. 101 for the men and No. 99 for the women.

Sinner earned his fourth Grand Slam title by defeating No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final. Sabalenka lost in the semifinals to Amanda Anisimova, who, at No. 7, is one of four American women ranked in the top eight.

The United States led all countries with 30 players – 16 women and 14 men – earning direct entry.

Players who used a special or protected ranking to qualify included Nick Kyrgios, Petra Kvitova and Sorana Cirstea.

Play in the main draw begins Aug. 24.