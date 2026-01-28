World No. 2 Iga Swiatek added her voice to a growing call for greater off-court privacy at the Australian Open after cameras captured Coco Gauff in a raw post-match outburst, a moment the American said should never have been made public.

The episode unfolded after Gauff’s 59-minute quarterfinal loss to Elina Svitolina, when the third seed retreated behind a wall near the match-call area deep inside the stadium and repeatedly slammed her racquet on the ground.

Unaware she was being filmed, Gauff was recorded by broadcast cameras and the footage was aired worldwide. She later said the incident highlighted a lack of privacy at the tournament, noting that the locker room appeared to be the only space truly off-limits.

“The question is, are we tennis players or are we animals in a zoo, where they are observed even when they poop?” Swiatek told reporters after her 7-5, 6-1 quarterfinal loss to Elena Rybakina on Wednesday.

“OK, that was exaggerating, obviously, but it would be nice to have some privacy. It would be nice also to have your own process and not always be observed.”

American Amanda Anisimova said players have little privacy at Melbourne Park, adding that she “kept my head down” until she reached the locker room.

“There are good moments obviously that people see, and that’s fun,” Anisimova said. “Then, when you lose, there are probably not-so-good moments.

“The video of Coco that was posted, it’s tough, because she didn’t have a say in that.”

Invasion of privacy

American compatriot Jessica Pegula said off-court camera coverage is something the tournament needs to cut back on, adding that it seemed worse this year and players felt they were being constantly filmed.

“I was like, ‘Can you just let the girls have a moment to themselves?’” Pegula said. “Coco wasn’t wrong when she said the only safe place is the locker room, which is crazy. You’re just going about your day.

“I saw online people zooming in on players’ phones and stuff like that. That’s so unnecessary. I just think it’s really an invasion of privacy.

“We’re on the court on TV. You come inside, you’re on TV. Literally, the only time you’re not being recorded is when you’re going to shower or go to the bathroom.”

Stark contrast to other majors

Top players are finding themselves under constant surveillance, with Swiatek highlighting the contrast with other tournaments.

Swiatek, who also went viral after being denied entry to the venue for forgetting her accreditation, noted that other Grand Slams such as the French Open and Wimbledon provide sanctuary areas that are off-limits to cameras and fans.

“There are some spaces you can at least go to when you need to,” she said. “But there are some tournaments where it’s impossible and you are constantly observed, if not by the fans, then by the cameras.

“For sure, it’s not simple. I don’t think it should be like that because we’re tennis players. We’re meant to be watched on the court and in the press.

“It’s not our job to be a meme when you forget your accreditation. It’s funny, for sure. People have something to talk about, but for us, I don’t think it’s necessary.”

When asked whether she had raised the issue with tournament organizers, Swiatek shrugged and said: “What’s the point?”