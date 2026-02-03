Zeynep Sönmez’s promising start to the 2026 season hit a brief pause on Tuesday as Türkiye’s top-ranked player bowed out in the round of 32 at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, falling in straight sets to Alexandra Eala at the WTA 500 event.

Sönmez, fresh off a historic Australian Open run, was beaten 6-4, 6-3 by the Filipina in a competitive 1-hour, 29-minute contest at Zayed Sports City’s International Tennis Centre. The loss ended her campaign on the outdoor hard courts of the $1.2 million tournament, held from Feb. 1-7.

The 23-year-old from Istanbul arrived in Abu Dhabi carrying growing expectations after becoming the first Turkish woman in the Open Era to reach the third round of a Grand Slam singles event in Melbourne.

That breakthrough fueled a sharp rise in the rankings, lifting Sönmez 33 places to No. 79 as of Feb. 2, 2026.

Her career high remains No. 69, achieved late last season.

Against Eala, however, Sönmez struggled to fully dictate play despite stretches of baseline control. Eala, who entered the match ranked higher, absorbed pressure well and capitalized on key moments.

She recovered after failing to serve out the opening set and struck decisively late in the second, breaking serve to seal the win.

The victory extended Eala’s head-to-head edge over Sönmez to 3-0, though the matchup carries a deeper narrative beyond the scoreline.

The two are close friends off court and widely viewed as trailblazers, Eala as the first Filipina to break into the WTA top 50, and Sönmez as the standard-bearer for Turkish women’s tennis.

Sönmez earned ranking points and prize money consistent with a first-round finish at a WTA 500, but the defeat briefly slows the momentum generated by her Melbourne success. Still, her upward trajectory remains intact.

A right-hander with a two-handed backhand, Sönmez won her maiden WTA singles title in Merida in 2024 and has steadily climbed through 2025 and into the new season.