Aryna Sabalenka has expressed her inability to regulate the remarks made by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko about her, acknowledging that although his statements may further diminish her standing on the women's tour, her priority lies in promoting peace and conciliation.

The tennis star further stated that she would seek to resolve the ongoing conflict in Ukraine if it were within her capacity.

The world number two spoke last month about the "hate" she encountered in the locker room amid strained relations between some players following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which was supported by its ally Belarus.

Lukashenko celebrated Sabalenka's Australian Open victory in January and said more recently that people knew which country she hailed from even if she was playing under a neutral flag.

In March 2022, tennis's governing bodies barred players from Russia and Belarus from competing under the name or flag of either country following the war, requiring them to play under neutral flags.

"I'm pretty sure that it's not helping," Sabalenka told reporters in Stuttgart on Tuesday when asked about Lukashenko's comments. "I don't know what to say because he can comment (on) my game; he can comment whatever he wants to."

"I have nothing to do with politics ... If Ukrainians will hate me more after his speech, what can I do? If they feel better by hating me, I'm happy to help them with that. They can do that.

"But the rest, if I could stop the war, I would do that, but unfortunately, it's not in my hands and it's not under my control."

The 24-year-old said she kept away from the internet as much as possible to avoid reading negative comments.

"I'll be able to focus on myself and my game and not get too depressed about this situation," she added.

Sabalenka is playing at the Stuttgart Open this week after withdrawing from the Charleston Open with a minor injury. After receiving a bye in the opener, she will face Barbora Krejcikova in the second round of the claycourt event.