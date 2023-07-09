Matteo Berrettini has his sights set on a thrilling clash against Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon, a tournament he admits he would have "signed in blood" to compete in when injuries threatened to derail his career.

The charismatic Italian's impressive run through the draw has led him to a highly anticipated fourth-round blockbuster against the world No. 1 on Monday.

"It's what you want, right? You want to play against the best players in the world. Playing against Carlos has always been a pleasure, a great fight," expressed the 27-year-old Berrettini.

Having been the runner-up to Novak Djokovic in 2021 but missing last year's tournament because of COVID-19, Berrettini faced a stomach injury that limited him to just one match between April and June, pushing him to the brink of another withdrawal.

"When I arrived, I wasn't even sure if I was going to play," he confessed.

"I thought I wasn't ready. But then, considering the number of events I missed in recent years, I couldn't leave this place without giving it a shot."

The All England Club holds a special place in Berrettini's heart, and he spoke of the unique energy he feels there, unlike anywhere else.

Berrettini had already endured a hand injury that forced him to miss a significant portion of the 2022 season before his recent physical setbacks. He withdrew from the Monte Carlo Masters after two rounds due to his abdomen injury and subsequently sat out a second consecutive French Open.

However, the grass-court season marked a resurgence for the Italian giant, despite a first-round defeat in Stuttgart against compatriot Lorenzo Sonego, where he managed just three games.

Nonetheless, at Wimbledon, currently ranked 38th in the world, Berrettini has experienced a renaissance.

Having fought back from a set down, he defeated Sonego and then overcame Australia's 15th seed, Alex de Minaur, battling across four days of relentless rain in London.

On Saturday, in a hard-hitting duel, he emerged victorious against the 19th-seeded Alexander Zverev.

"I spent many days in my bed, crying about not being able to play five days in a row," Berrettini revealed.

"So if someone had told me a few weeks ago that I would play five consecutive days at Wimbledon, I would have signed that statement with my blood."

Throughout the tournament, Berrettini has showcased his remarkable form, delivering 45 aces and saving all six break points he has faced, resulting in an impressive streak of 54 unbroken service games.

Among the remaining contenders, only Hubert Hurkacz, set to face Novak Djokovic in the fourth round, has yet to drop serve at Wimbledon.

On Monday, Berrettini will face Alcaraz, who has yet to hit his stride at the tournament, needing four sets to overcome Chile's Nicolas Jarry in the third round.

While Alcaraz currently leads the head-to-head record against the Italian with a score of 2-1, all three encounters have been fiercely contested and have gone the distance. Berrettini notably triumphed over the Spaniard in a five-set battle at the Australian Open in 2022.

"We always give our best. He's currently ranked No. 1, making him the best player in the world. It's going to be a tremendous challenge," Berrettini acknowledged.

"I remember watching Carlos play at Roland Garros on my TV. Now, it's going to be me against him."

Berrettini's stellar performance at Wimbledon has earned him praise from Alexander Zverev, who endorsed him as a potential champion this year.

"I told him that he can win the tournament if he continues to play like this," the German remarked.