Carlos Alcaraz struck an ominous note at the Australian Open on Friday, warning that he is getting “better and better” after cruising into the last 16 with ruthless efficiency.

The Spanish top seed barely broke a sweat in his 100th Grand Slam match, dismantling French showman Corentin Moutet 6-2, 6-4, 6-1 in a one-sided third-round display.

The victory sets up a fourth-round showdown with American 19th seed Tommy Paul, who advanced after Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina retired because of injury.

“I think my level is getting better and better,” said the six-time Grand Slam champion.

“Corentin isn’t a player who gives you much rhythm, with the drop shots and slices, it can be tricky to find your flow. Today I just took whatever rhythm I could, and I’m really happy about that. I’m excited to keep it going.”

Alcaraz has yet to move beyond the quarterfinals in four previous trips to Melbourne Park, leaving the Australian Open as the lone major missing from his rapidly growing collection.

The 22-year-old would become the youngest man to win all four majors if he goes on to make his breakthrough in Melbourne.

The win came in his 100th Grand Slam match, improving Alcaraz’s record at the majors to 87-13, matching Bjorn Borg at the same stage of his career.

He next faces Paul, whom Alcaraz praised for having “great shots” and “good hands.”

“So I’ve got to play my style. I’ve got to play my tennis, my good shots, if I want to beat him,” he said.

“Obviously, I know I’m going to suffer, and I have to be ready for that. I have to accept the tough moments that are going to be in the match.”

Left-hander Moutet had never beaten a world No. 1 and never looked close to doing so on center court.

Alcaraz quickly found his rhythm, breaking Moutet in the opening game before holding serve for a 2-0 lead.

The Frenchman held serve in the third game, but was largely a bystander as Alcaraz swept through the opening set in 35 minutes.

An immediate break set the tone for the second set, though Moutet briefly rallied by winning four straight games from 3-0 down, mixing in underarm serves, drop shots and tweeners.

Alcaraz regrouped to close out the set, then barely broke a sweat as he powered through the third.