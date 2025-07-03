Host nation Britain is eager for its next tennis star to shine at Wimbledon following Andy Murray’s retirement last year. Jack Draper is leading this new wave of British men’s players ready to make their mark.

British fans endured a 77-year wait for a male Wimbledon champion after Fred Perry’s last victory in 1936. The excitement ignited first by “Henmania” and then “Murray Madness” finally culminated when Murray ended the drought with his 2013 triumph.

Now, with Murray stepping away in 2024, 23-year-old fourth seed Draper is emerging as the face of Britain’s promising new generation.

Seven men, including Draper, Dan Evans, Jack Pinnington Jones and amateur Oliver Tarvet, all made it into this year’s second round – Britain’s best tally at any Grand Slam event since 1997.

The strong showing has set the home crowd up for some exciting tennis on Thursday, with Evans due to face seven-time champion Novak Djokovic, while Draper will play Croatia’s Marin Cilic.

“Brilliant, brilliant, brilliant!” said chartered physiotherapist Carol Sweet. “Seven into the second round is amazing.”

Centre Court erupted Wednesday as Tarvet hit a string of winners before he was knocked out by reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz.

“It’s great, you can hear the noise and how much louder it is,” said engineer Cameron Maxwell, 27, as the crowd roared in support.

“As a spectator, you’re just more revved up for it,” added accountant Guy Millward, 59.

Results, at last

Long-time British tennis fans John and Sarah Pickthorn said it was encouraging to see so many U.K. players finally making progress after years when they were few and far between.

“For a very long time we’ve been here watching Germans and Swedes and Americans and Australians, and it is very nice to see that we can produce – not just one player – Andy Murray,” said John, a retired banker.

Money pumped into the sport by the Lawn Tennis Association, British tennis’s governing body, was “at last starting to show results,” he said.

“It gives you that extra bit of excitement when they do go through,” his wife, Sarah, a retired interior designer, added.

Draper has been keen to dampen expectations, although he says British tennis is currently “in a good spot,” partly due to Murray’s influence.

“Andy has had a huge effect on a lot of the younger generation, watching his success over the years, major success on the big stage.

“It’s really exciting what we’re going to have in the next 10 years... It’s cool to be a part of that,” he said this week.

Prominent tennis figures predict big things for the well-rounded Londoner who studied criminology, enjoys whizzing up a cocktail and has even turned his hand to modeling.

“I’ll be surprised if he doesn’t win multiple majors,” John McEnroe said last month at the French Open.

‘Next tennis superstar’

Former mixed doubles champion Jamie Murray, who is also Andy Murray’s brother, is even more certain.

“He is Britain’s next tennis superstar. There’s no ifs or buts about that.”

Homegrown winners have been in short supply since Perry enjoyed three consecutive wins between 1934-36 at the All England Club in southwest London.

It was another six decades before Tim Henman burst onto the scene in the 1990s and provided some long-awaited buzz.

His four semifinal appearances sparked “Henmania” among British fans, but the title ultimately eluded him.

Murray finally managed to follow in Perry’s footsteps, a year after losing in the final to Roger Federer.

For now, Draper is keeping his feet on the ground.

“I’m not trying to be the next Andy Murray,” he told The Times in January.

“He’s one of the greatest players there ever was and ever will be, and to put that level of pressure on myself, I just don’t do it. I focus on achieving my own potential,” he added.