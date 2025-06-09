Carlos Alcaraz staged an unforgettable comeback to defend his French Open crown, Coco Gauff lifted her maiden title on Parisian clay, and Novak Djokovic hinted at the end of his Roland Garros journey.

The 2025 edition of the French Open delivered high-stakes drama, historic milestones and a clear message – the next generation has arrived.

Alcaraz exorcises Sinner

Carlos Alcaraz saved three match points and clawed his way back from two sets down to defeat world No. 1 Jannik Sinner in the longest men’s final in French Open history, lasting five hours and 29 minutes.

The 22-year-old Spaniard triumphed 4-6, 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-6(3), 7-6(10-2), becoming the first man since 2004 to successfully defend the men’s title at Roland Garros.

Alcaraz, often labeled Rafael Nadal’s heir on clay, matched his idol’s record of five Grand Slam titles by the same age.

“It’s destiny,” said Alcaraz, who recalled Nadal winning his fifth Slam at Wimbledon in 2008 when he was just one day younger than Alcaraz is now. “It’s a stat I’ll keep forever – it’s a huge honor.”

The match against Sinner was a classic, filled with furious rallies, momentum shifts, and a super tiebreak finish.

At 6-5 down in the fifth, with the match slipping away, Alcaraz found a way to hold, forcing the decider. “Honestly, I still don’t know how I saved that game,” he said.

The clash also marked the first major final between two men born in the 2000s, opening a new chapter in men’s tennis.

With Sinner holding three major titles and Alcaraz now at five, their rivalry is set to define the next era. “He’s going to do his homework, and I will too,” Alcaraz said. “We’re going to see each other in more finals.”

Gauff fulfills French dream

Coco Gauff, just 21 years old, captured her second career Grand Slam and first French Open title with a measured, mature win over Aryna Sabalenka.

Coco Gauff, of the U.S., poses with her trophy after her victory in the French Open Grand Slam at the Place de la Concorde, Paris, France, June 8, 2025. (EPA Photo)

The American phenom, who first made headlines at Wimbledon as a teenager in 2019, controlled the final with poise, power and purpose.

Her performance marked the first Roland Garros title for an American woman since Serena Williams a decade ago.

After her victory, Gauff used the moment to speak beyond tennis. “I try to be a beacon of hope for Americans who look like me,” she said, referencing current tensions in the U.S.

Gauff’s rise has been steady, and this title cements her as a future fixture at the top of the sport. With a growing sense of confidence and leadership, she appears ready to carry the torch left by legends like Serena and Venus Williams.

Sabalenka’s mental woes

Despite holding the No. 1 ranking and three major titles, Aryna Sabalenka again stumbled in a final, committing 70 unforced errors in her loss to Gauff.

The 27-year-old Belarusian had appeared to move past the nerves that plagued her early career but has now lost back-to-back Slam finals, including a stunning upset to Madison Keys in Melbourne.

Though she remains a favorite heading into Wimbledon, Sabalenka must regroup quickly to add the missing French and Wimbledon titles to her resume. “It’s about resetting mentally,” her team noted after the match. “The tools are there, but the execution slipped.”

Djokovic’s French farewell?

Novak Djokovic may have played his final match at Roland Garros after falling to Sinner in a tight semifinal.

The 38-year-old battled through to the last four, including a commanding win over Alexander Zverev, but ultimately fell short.

In his post-match remarks, Djokovic acknowledged that his time in Paris might be over.

“I don’t know how many more times I’ll be back here,” he said, adding that January’s Australian Open – where he’s won a record 10 titles – could be his final stand.

Though he remains competitive at the highest level, Djokovic also recognizes the surge of younger stars eager to take the spotlight.

Whether or not he returns to Roland Garros, his legacy at the Slams remains unmatched with 24 major titles.