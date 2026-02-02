Carlos Alcaraz is already thinking ink.

The newly crowned Australian Open champion says a small kangaroo tattoo might be next, a permanent reminder of the victory that pushed him into tennis history. His win over Novak Djokovic in Sunday’s men’s final made Alcaraz, at 22, the youngest male player to complete a career Grand Slam.

“I already know it’s going to be a kangaroo. I just don’t know the place,” Alcaraz said. “I’m thinking about the leg, but I don’t know which calf, right or left.”

A day later, Alcaraz posed with the ornate Australian Open trophy during a photo shoot at Melbourne’s Royal Exhibition Building, framed by gardens in the city center. Dressed in black, loafers on and socks off, he looked every bit as relaxed as a champion with history secured and a tattoo decision still pending.

The women’s singles winner, Elena Rybakina, was photographed with her trophy Saturday on the banks of the Yarra River, which runs through Melbourne.

According to Australian media reports, Alcaraz spent the night after his victory with his family in his hotel suite, ordering pizza, beer and champagne.

In a social media post to fans during the photo shoot, Alcaraz said: “I still can’t believe that I just made it.

“A dream come true for me, a career Grand Slam. I’m enjoying this amazing moment. I can’t forget the support and the love I’ve received.”

After completing a 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5 victory over Djokovic, a 10-time Australian Open champion, Alcaraz admitted: “I hate to lose.”

He explained his mindset at the moment of victory.

“Before the last point ... a lot of things came to my mind, to be honest,” Alcaraz said. “I was really nervous, I was shaking almost. So once I saw the ball go out, I was like, ‘All right, I made it.’

“It was a great feeling, thinking about my family and my team as well.”

He has now set his sights on winning every major prize in tennis: the three Masters 1000 titles that have eluded him, a season-ending championship and a Davis Cup with Spain. He has won six of the nine Masters 1000 crowns but has yet to win the Canadian Open, Shanghai and the Paris Masters.

“I hate to lose, so that’s my motivation, trying to lose as little as I can,” Alcaraz said. “There are some tournaments that I really want to win at least once. A few Masters 1000 events. I really want to complete all the Masters 1000, trying to win each one at least once.

“Obviously, the ATP Finals and the Davis Cup are goals as well. I really want to achieve that for my country, for Spain. I set other goals for the season and I will try to be ready to achieve them.”

Alcaraz joined Don Budge, Fred Perry, Roy Emerson, Rod Laver andre Agassi, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Djokovic as only the ninth man to win all four Grand Slam titles. He was younger than Budge by 91 days and considerably younger than Nadal, who was 24 years and three months old, Federer, who was almost 28 and Djokovic, who was 29.

“Tennis is really beautiful, but the bad part of tennis is that we have tournaments week after week after week and sometimes you don’t realize what you’ve been doing lately,” Alcaraz said. “Once you finish a tournament, you’ve got to be prepared and your mind is already on the next one.

“What I’ve learned this year is to appreciate and enjoy every single second of the moment you’re living, not only lifting trophies, but playing tournaments, playing tennis, getting victories, getting losses. Whatever it is, just enjoy and appreciate the life you’re living.”

While Alcaraz has acknowledged the 38-year-old Djokovic as an inspiration, he is not sure he will be as durable.

“Let’s see how long I will be playing,” he said. “Hopefully I can be in such great shape at 38, competing and challenging young players and playing finals of Grand Slams.”